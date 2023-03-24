FSU offers DE Zahir Mathis, the top prospect in Pennsylvania

Florida State offered the top-rated prospect in Pennsylvania for the 2025 recruiting class, Zahir Mathis, on Thursday night. Mathis, 6-6 and 230-pounds, is from Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Charter School.
He is ranked as the 6th-best overall prospect in the country for 2025 and the second-best strongside defensive end prospect.
Mathis’ list of offers is impressive and includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M and USC. He has taken multiple unofficial visits to Rutgers and at least one unofficial visit to Penn State.
Pat Burnham’s first impressions of Mathis’ sophomore highlights: “The first thing you notice is how well he runs. The first clip of his highlights package he chases the ball carrier 40 yards downfield to make the tackle from the opposite side of the field. He has really good size and length. He is very good with his hands in his pass rush. Plays hard and takes good angles in pursuit. Can’t be single blocked at the high school level. Versus the runs he does a good job of establishing inside hands and then getting off blocks.”