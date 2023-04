FSU offers a pair Rivals Top 250 prospects for 2025

Florida State offered a pair of 2025 prospects on Monday. Four-star offensive tackle prospect Maki Stewart and three-star athlete Jordan Young both announced they had received offers via Twitter.

Stewart, who is 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 201st-best overall prospect in the country for 2025 and the 16th-best offensive tackle prospect. He is from Mission Hill, Calif., and attends Bishop Alemany High. His list of offers includes Arizona, Arizona State, South Carolina, Utah, Washington State and Syracuse.

Please click on the link below to view Stewart’s HUDL highlights.

Maki Stewart – Hudl