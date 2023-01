FSU offers 2024 safety prospect Isaiah Thomas

Class of 2024 safety prospect Isaiah Thomas announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from Florida State. The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound rising senior from Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International also has offers Miami, Oklahoma, Rutgers and Central Michigan.

As a junior this past season, Thomas totaled 27 tackles and one interception while appearing in five games.

“There isn’t a ton of highlight tape on Thomas, but you like what you see from him at safety,” said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. “He runs extremely well and looks to be a guy with some natural football instincts. He is extremely physical and doesn’t shy away from contact. He closes on ball carriers very quickly. You would like to see more of him in coverage to get a better idea of how he defends the pass. Looks like a guy who, with some added size, could be a safety you could walk into the box because of his physicality. Plays hard.”