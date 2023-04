FSU offers 2024 JUCO CB Sione Laulea from College of San Mateo

Florida State extended an offer to California junior college cornerback prospect Sione Laulea on Monday night. Laulea, who is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, is from San Mateo, Calif., where he played at Junipero Serra High. He now attends the College of San of San Mateo, where he started as a true freshman this past season.

Laulea’s profile has exploded over the three weeks. He has picked offers from USC, Miami, Oregon and USF in that time frame. Laulea also has offers from BYU and Sacramento State. He plans on enrolling in whichever school he ultimately chooses in January.

Plese click on the link below to view Sione Laulea’s HUDL highlights.