FSU offers 2024 ILB prospect Jayden Parrish

Florida State has offered a scholarship to 2024 inside linebacker prospect Jayden Parrish from Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic Community High School. Parrish, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, announced he had received the Seminoles’ offer via Twitter late on Monday night.

Parrish is also reported to have received offers from Auburn, UConn, Florida Atlantic, Kentucky and South Florida.

As a junior this past season, Parrish totaled 153 tackles with 10 TFLs and four sacks in 11 games.