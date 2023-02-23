FSU offers 2024 3-star OT Ory Williams

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham’s First Impressions of Williams highlight tape: “The first thing you notice is his size and length. He is also extremely athletic, and you see the potential. Williams shows great lateral movement in pass protection where he demonstrates really good feet in mirroring defenders as they try to change directions to get past him. His long arms give him a decided advantage when he establishes inside hands. He is quick off the ball in the run game but needs to do a much better job of running his feet at the point of contact, but you can see that he has some explosiveness coming of the ball. Needs to be more violent with his hands. He bends well for a kid his size. Looks to still be growing into his body and will only improve as a run blocker as he adds strength to both his upper and lower body. Playing basketball has certainly helped his footwork but probably limits his ability to get in the weight room in the offseason. There is a ton of upside in Williams.”