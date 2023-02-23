FSU offers 2024 3-star OT Ory Williams

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Ory Williams has been offered by Florida State. Williams, who is 6-foot-8 and 310 pounds, is from San Marcos (Texas) High School. His list of offers includes Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Williams is rated as a three-star prospect and ranked as the 38th-best offensive tackle in the country for 2024 and the 75th-best overall prospect in the state of Texas. He has taken at least five unofficial visits to Texas and at least one to Texas A&M.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham’s First Impressions of Williams highlight tape: “The first thing you notice is his size and length. He is also extremely athletic, and you see the potential. Williams shows great lateral movement in pass protection where he demonstrates really good feet in mirroring defenders as they try to change directions to get past him. His long arms give him a decided advantage when he establishes inside hands. He is quick off the ball in the run game but needs to do a much better job of running his feet at the point of contact, but you can see that he has some explosiveness coming of the ball. Needs to be more violent with his hands. He bends well for a kid his size. Looks to still be growing into his body and will only improve as a run blocker as he adds strength to both his upper and lower body. Playing basketball has certainly helped his footwork but probably limits his ability to get in the weight room in the offseason. There is a ton of upside in Williams.”