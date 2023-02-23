FSU NIL collective The Battle’s End launches website, membership options

A few months after Florida State’s newest NIL collective, The Battle’s End, made a splash in the player-retention space on the FSU football roster, it expanded publicly on Thursday.
The collective launched its new website, TheBattlesEnd.com, which has information about the collective, its mission and more, including monthly and annual donation options for FSU fans looking to support the collective and its athlete ambassadors.
Since launching on Dec. 6 of last year, The Battle’s End has announced partnerships with 35 FSU football players on its Twitter account. The collective’s website boasts a roster of over 60 FSU athletes across multiple sports.
This list of ambassadors includes Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Trey Benson — each of whom decided to return instead of beginning professional careers — and a host of other incoming freshmen, transfer additions and key players for the 2023 season.
FSU head football coach Mike Norvell publicly supported the collective in a video shared by The Battle’s End’s Twitter account on Wednesday, a benefit of the new Florida amendment passed last Thursday, which lets schools be more directly involved with NIL dealings.
“Florida State is a special place filled with special people. The Battle’s End is a proud partner of Florida State athletics,” Norvell said in the video posted on Twitter. “It provides a unique opportunity for our student-athletes in not only helping them personally but also professionally throughout their experience in the NIL space. We’re excited about what the future holds as we continue to climb back to the top of college football. If you want to help support our student-athletes, please support The Battle’s End. Go ‘Noles.”
As for donation options, they range from $19.93 monthly (Foot Soldier) all the way up to $1,000 monthly (Diamond). The perks of membership start with a membership card, decal, T-shirt, and access to exclusive content, an exclusive Battle’s End marketplace and an annual fan festival at the Foot Soldier level.
Additional tiers includes perks such as tailgate access for home and away games, entry into raffles for exclusive signed items, thank you letters from and virtual meet-and-greets with The Battle’s End athletes and more.
The option to make a one-time donation is also available.
It remains to be seen exactly how much school involvement in NIL under the new state law will affect things with NIL collectives. However, the timing of this public launch seems fairly ideal after a promising launch with private equity, which retained a number of key players on the FSU football team.