FSU lands commitment from 2024 defensive end Jamorie Flagg

All eyes may be on Florida State’s 2023 recruiting class right now with early signing period next week, but the Seminoles added to their highly-ranked 2024 class Wednesday.

FSU landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington three-star defensive end Jamorie Flagg with him announcing the news on his Twitter.

“1,000% committed,” Flagg said in the caption with an accompanying note and graphic.

The 2024 recruiting rankings are still in a relatively early phase, but Flagg ranks as the No. 28 strong-side defensive end and the No. 61 player from Florida in the 2024 class. He chose the Seminoles over offers from Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Flagg just finished a junior season at Booker T. Washington where he amassed 38 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks over 10 games. That was a notable step up from the three tackles for loss and three sacks he had as a sophomore in 2021.

Flagg is FSU’s sixth commit in its 2024 class, which ranks as the fourth-best nationally. He’s the first defensive end commit in the class and the second defensive lineman along with defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn.

Evaluation

Osceola analyst Charles Fishbein: “Flagg is very active on the defensive line. I saw him play live twice and he lives in the backfield. He can shoot the gaps and gets off the ball quickly. I like the way he uses his hands to get off blocks. He will be one of the top defensive linemen in South Florida next year.”

