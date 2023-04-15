FSU lands a second transfer in VCU’s Jamir Watkins

The Florida State men’s basketball team has added a second transfer in as many days.

VCU transfer forward Jamir Watkins committed to the Seminoles on his visit to Tallahassee on Saturday evening, he announced on his Instagram. Watkins averaged 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 2022-23 as a redshirt sophomore.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Watkins shot 41.3 percent from the floor, 34 percent from 3-point range and 72.9 percent from the free-throw line.

He scored in double figures in 18 games in 2022-23, including six of the last seven games.

Watkins joins La Salle guard Josh Nickelberry as transfers who have committed to FSU. Nickelberry and Watkins, along with the return of Baba Miller, will help the Seminoles rebuild after a nine-win season.