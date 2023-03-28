FSU-Florida Tuesday baseball game in Jacksonville postponed due to weather

The second game in the Florida State-Florida baseball series has been postponed.

FSU announced Tuesday morning that tonight’s game scheduled to be played at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville has been postponed due to a inclement weather forecast.

The game has been rescheduled for May 2. Game time will be announced at a later date. Any tickets purchased for today’s game will be honored for the May 2nd game.

Any guests unable to attend due to the date change may request a refund and are encouraged to contact their primary point of purchase. Fans who purchased directly through ticketmaster.com can log into their Ticketmaster account to request a refund through the website. Refunds will be processed in the order they are received and ticket holders should allow 30 business days to receive refund.

For additional information, please contact the Gator Bowl Sports Offices at (904) 798-1700.

The Seminoles (12-12, 3-6 in ACC) now have no midweek game this week. They’ll be back in action on the road this weekend at No. 23 Miami (15-9) for a three-game series.

FSU’s next scheduled game against UF is set for April 11 at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville.

