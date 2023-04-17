FSU flips Landen Thomas, No. 1 tight end in 2024 class, from Georgia

The Seminoles added to their gaudy 2024 class on the offensive side of the ball Monday with four-star tight end Landen Thomas, the No. 1 tight end in the 2024 class, announcing that he is flipping his commitment from Georgia to FSU.

Thomas, the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2024 class out of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County High, originally committed to FSU back in April of 2021 when he was wrapping up his freshman year of high school.

However, he backed off that pledge six months later in October of 2021 the day after he got an offer from Georgia and he committed to the Bulldogs in July of 2022.

While Thomas remained pledged to UGA since his commitment, his recent visits told a different story of which way he may be leaning. Thomas has taken three visits to FSU since January, including one to see FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase April 15. The fact that he chose to attend FSU’s spring game over UGA’s G-Day, which was held the same day in Athens, spoke volumes.

Thomas has improved gradually over the course of his high-school career at Colquitt County. He broke onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021 with 31 catches for 533 yards and seven touchdowns and then elevated his play even more in 2022, recording 44 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also been credited with 61 pancake blocks over his three-year career so far.

With the addition of Thomas, FSU now has the No. 1 running back and No. 1 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class committed to the Seminoles. FSU also has four four-star wide receivers in its 2024 class and three-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek, who ranks as the No. 22 dual-threat QB in the class.

Seven of FSU’s eleven 2024 commits are rated as four-star prospects. FSU’s 2024 class was ranked No. 7 nationally before Thomas’ addition.