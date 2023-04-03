FSU family remembers longtime strength coach Dave Van Halanger

Dave Van Halanger, Florida State’s strength coach who helped build the Dynasty Era, died at home of a heart attack on April 2, 2023. He was 69.

“I can give you a million quotes on Coach Van; he was the first man I can remember who told me he loved me,” former wide receiver Kez McCorvey said. “After practice or somewhere he’d just say, ‘Kez, I love you.’ At first, I thought it was strange, but when I got older I knew what it meant.”

McCorvey is now influencing young men working as Regional Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I am sure he planted seeds in me,” McCorvey said. “At FSU they had a good culture of caring and that helped with the success we had. You felt safe. You knew people cared for you and you were able to give all you could.”

As a 6-foot-6, 250-pound prep athlete, Van Halanger signed with Bobby Bowden at West Virginia. His size, quickness and passion for weight training made him an outstanding collegiate player, earning All-East honors twice and honorable mention All-American honors as a senior co-captain on Bowden’s 1975 Mountaineer Peach Bowl team.

Van Halanger’s career with the Atlanta Falcons was cut short by injury and he became West Virginia’s first strength coach for all sports. In 1983 he joined Bowden at Florida State University, where he helped the Seminoles claim nine consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference championships (1992-2000), two national titles (1993 and 1999) with two Heisman trophy winners-Charlie Ward (1993) and Chris Weinke (2000) and dozens of All Americans and NFL draft picks.

“Coach Van played such a key role in establishing the culture that Coach Bowden had (West Virginia),” said Mark Salva, who played center at FSU from 1984-87 and was an assistant line coach at FSU until 1994 when former FSU offensive coordinator Brad Scott was hired at South Carolina. “He was much more than a strength coach. He was someone a player could go to when they needed someone to listen, when it seemed no one would. He knew the heartbeat of the team and often offered relevant counsel to both players and coaches. For me, he was a mentor for a young coach who embodied faith, family, and football and lived it.”

“Dave’s positive attitude was very contagious,” said Richt, who worked with Van Halanger as offensive coordinator at Florida State, before asking Van to accompany him at Georgia. “He was a big part of our success at Georgia.”

During their tenure in Athens, the Bulldogs won 106 games, earned two Southeastern Conference championships (2002 and 2005), nine bowl victories, and six top-10 finishes.