FSU falters in second half vs. Stanford

Caleb Mills scored 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting but the Florida State men’s basketball team fell to 1-6 with a 70-60 loss to Stanford on Friday in Orlando.

Stanford (3-3) won the rebounding battle 44-26, holding FSU to three offensive rebounds, and forced the Seminoles into 15 turnovers.

Cam’Ron Fletcher added 12 points, five rebounds and two steals while Darin Green Jr. had 11 points. Green Jr. shot 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

FSU shot 21 of 48 from the floor and 6 of 20 from 3-point range. Matthew Cleveland was 1 of 9 from the floor with three assists and five turnovers.