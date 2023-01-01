FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett announces he’s returning for 2023 season

“And that’s exactly what guided me during another pivotal decision-making process in my life. WE’RE NOT DONE YET. See y’all in 2023.”

“Three years ago, I made the decision to be part of the Nole family,” Lovett said in his announcement tweet. “The support from my teammates, coaches, administration and the community has been life changing. I will always be grateful for the opportunities Florida State has provided me and the incredible experiences we have had together. Through the good and the struggles, I’ve always said I would choose Florida State again.

Lovett announced on his social media accounts Sunday morning that he’s returning for his extra year of eligibility at FSU in 2023.

Lovett was an honorable mention All-ACC defensive tackle for the Seminoles this season. This despite the fact that he appeared in just seven games, missing six games due to injury. When on the field, though, his impact was significant in the middle of the Seminoles’ defensive line.

Lovett began his career at Mississippi State in 2018, but he transferred to FSU ahead of the 2020 season and has become increasingly disruptive with each season in Tallahassee. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Lovett has 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in three seasons with the Seminoles.

Without Lovett this season, the Seminoles often struggled to stop the run and suffered losses against Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson in part due to not having Lovett and the depth at defensive tackle.

In 2021, Lovett’s infant son needed surgery and he launched a GoFundMe to help Fabien Jr. The FSU community raised more than $18,000.

Lovett is another player on a growing list of draft-eligible Seminoles who are returning in 2023. Along with a few younger players like Joshua Farmer and Malcolm Ray and incoming transfer additions Darrell Jackson and Braden Fiske, the Seminoles’ defensive tackle room should be quite formidable come next fall.