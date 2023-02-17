FSU defeats Arkansas in top-10 showdown

Via FSU sports information:

The No. 7 Florida State softball team (8-1) used a seven-run fifth inning to power past No. 4 Arkansas 9-6 on Friday afternoon at the Clearwater Invitational.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Seminoles (8-1) left five runners on base in the first two innings, but Kalei Harding hit her first of two home runs in the third inning to get the Noles on the board. Two batters later, Katie Dack smoked her third home run of the year down the left field line to tie the game.

The Razorbacks got one run back in the top of the fourth and, after the Seminoles were retired in order in the bottom of the fourth, Makenna Reid struck out the side to keep FSU within a run in the top of the fifth.

Next came a scoring barrage in the bottom of the fifth. After Mack Leonard singled, Harding hit another home run to give the Noles the lead. After both Devyn Flaherty and Michaela Edenfield walked, Katie Dack doubled to bring home Edenfield. At the next at bat, Hallie Wacaser ripped one into left field to bring home Flaherty and Dack to make the score 7-3.

Kaley Mudge joined the home run party with a two-run shot to give the Noles a 9-3 lead. In total, the Noles scored seven runs, recorded five hits and tallied three home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Razorbacks didn’t go away quietly as they ripped back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to three, but Kathryn Sandercock came in and slammed the door to keep the Razorback’s scoreless.

Reid picked up her second win of the season and was terrific. Reid pitched 3.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out 9 of the 11 batters that she faced. Sandercock was credited with the save after going two scoreless innings.

The Seminoles will be back in action tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. against No. 2 UCLA on ESPNU.