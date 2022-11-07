FSU DB Sam McCall announces, deletes intention to enter transfer portal

For the first time since preseason camp began, Florida State had a player announce their intent to enter the transfer portal Monday morning.
Sam McCall, a four-star 2022 defensive back signee out of Lakeland, announced he intends to transfer on his Instagram Monday after spending less than one full season with the program.
However, he has since deleted the post, leaving his status within the program in doubt. He then shared an update on his Instagram stories, a picture with the caption, “It’s not official yet.”
“Dear FSU family,” McCall said in his since-deleted Instagram post. “First, I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program and for supporting me on my journey this past year. With that being said, I would like to announced that I will not be a Florida State Seminole next season and will be entering the transfer portal.”
McCall was ranked as the No. 68 overall recruit and No. 5 safety in the 2022 class, per Rivals. He was the Seminoles’ second-highest-rated 2022 signee behind Julian Armella.
While listed as a safety, he played at cornerback during his first season at FSU. He’s appeared in just three games this season and played 36 total defensive reps, per PFF. He also began the season as the Seminoles’ starting kick returner but didn’t have a ton of success with that, averaging just 17.75 yards over eight returns.
There is a new rule in place where McCall cannot officially enter the portal until a window after the conclusion of the regular season.