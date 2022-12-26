FSU coaches Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller on FSU program growth, Cheez-It Bowl

{{ timeAgo(‘2022-12-26 13:05:05 -0600’) }}
football
Edit
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller addressed the media Monday afternoon in Orlando before the Seminoles (9-3) take on Oklahoma (6-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl Thursday evening.
Atkins discussed how far the program has come in his three seasons, the opportunity presented by his first bowl game on the Seminoles’ coaching staff and more.
Fuller discussed his defensive players who are all here this week while still considering their NFL Draft decisions, the lessons learned from the struggles early in his tenure and the challenges presented by Oklahoma’s offense.