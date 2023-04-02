FSU baseball losing streak continues in series finale at No. 23 Miami

At least for a moment, the Florida State baseball offense showed some signs of life in Sunday’s series finale.

After FSU scored two total runs in the first 22 innings of its road series at No. 23 Miami, the Seminoles exploded for four runs in the fourth inning Sunday.

But after Cam Smith’s three-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning followed by him scoring the tying run on a wild pitch, the FSU bats went quiet once again. After Smith’s triple, the final 18 FSU batters were retired, with the only baserunner coming on a dropped third strike.

The Hurricanes (19-9, 8-4 in ACC) immediately reclaimed the lead after FSU tied the game with a three-run, two-home-run fourth inning and coasted from there to a 13-4 win over the Seminoles (12-15, 3-9), using a five-run eighth inning to make the final score not look as close as the game.

Sunday’s loss is the ninth in a row for the Seminoles, three games longer than any previous losing streak in program history. It’s also the first time FSU has been swept in a weekend series by the Hurricanes since 2001.

Outside of that fourth inning, the Seminoles had no answers for UM starting pitcher Alejandro Rosario, who put up new career-highs with eight innings and 12 strikeouts after entering the day with a gaudy earned run average of 9.49 this season.

Each of the three Miami starters over the weekend series threw 7.2 innings or more against FSU.

By contrast, FSU starting pitcher Ben Barrett lasted just 1.1 innings in his first career start, allowing three runs over that short outing on two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Jamie Arnold (1-4) took his fourth loss of the season, allowing seven hits and four runs (three earned) including a pair of back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to Zach Levenson and Blake Cyr.

After a strong Saturday showing by Conner Whittaker and Andrew Armstrong, FSU’s pitching staff issued allowed 12 hits, issued nine walks and threw four wild pitches in Sunday’s series finale.

With three errors Sunday — two of them by Smith at third base — FSU committed seven errors over the weekend series compared to none by Miami. However, the FSU defense also turned four double plays in the final game of the series to help the FSU pitchers out.

Up Next

After six straight games on the road, FSU returns home and will have another chance to snap its losing streak Tuesday against Jacksonville at 6 p.m on ACC Network Extra.

FSU also stays at home next weekend, hosting Clemson for a three-game series which begins Thursday at 8 p.m.