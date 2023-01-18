FSU among leaders for 2024 WR Tawaski Abrams

Class of 2024 wide receiver prospect Tawaski Abrams from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High announced that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to eight schools. Dunbar, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, has narrowed his list of schools to FSU, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, FAMU, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Abrams is ranked as the 84th-best overall prospect in Florida for the class of 2024. His list of offers also includes Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State and Pitt among others.

This past season Abrams ran for 248 yards on 21 carries including two touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns.

