FSU adds Western Michigan DT Braden Fiske

He is one of one of two defensive tackles the Seminoles are expected to sign for their 2023 recruiting class via the NCAA transfer portal. Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson has signed with Florida State.

Fiske, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is ranked as the 96th-best overall prospect in the transfer portal and the seventh-best defensive line prospect in the portal. Fiske had a career-high 58 tackles, including 12 TFLs and six sacks in 2022.

He appeared in 45 career games for Western Michigan over five seasons and will has one year of eligibility remaining. He received an in-home visit a few weeks ago from Mike Norvell.

Fiske is from Michigan City, Ind., where he played at Michigan City High. He was named to the All-MAC first-team defense earlier this month. In addition to FSU, Fiske has also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame and Oklahoma just to name a few.

