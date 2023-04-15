FSU 2024 4-star RB commit Kam Davis shuts down recruitment

{{ timeAgo(‘2023-04-15 12:37:12 -0500’) }}
football
A few weeks after saying he was close to shutting down his recruitment, Kameron Davis made it official on Saturday afternoon.
Davis, the No. 35 overall recruit and No. 1 running back in the 2024 class, announced on Twitter Saturday as he arrived for a visit to FSU’s Spring Showcase that he is shutting down his recruitment and locking in on FSU.
“Thanks to every coach and program throughout this recruitment process. The relationships made will forever be cherished. With that being said I am now shutting down my Recruitment🍢🍢#NoleBlooded🧳,” Davis said in the caption to his tweet.
Davis, who plays at Albany (Ga.) Dougherty High, has been committed to FSU since February of 2021. He announces he was shutting things down the day after FSU’s 2024 quarterback commit, Luke Kromenhoek, announced he is doing the same.
His announcement also came mere days after he took an unofficial visit to Florida last weekend.
The Seminoles’ 2024 class ranks eighth in the Rivals recruiting class rankings, the best in the ACC.
Davis and Kromenhoek are just two of multiple commits or key recruiting targets on campus today. For more on the Seminoles’ big recruiting weekend, stay locked in on the Osceola Premium Recruiting Board.