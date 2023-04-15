FSU 2024 4-star RB commit Kam Davis shuts down recruitment

A few weeks after saying he was close to shutting down his recruitment, Kameron Davis made it official on Saturday afternoon.

Davis, the No. 35 overall recruit and No. 1 running back in the 2024 class, announced on Twitter Saturday as he arrived for a visit to FSU’s Spring Showcase that he is shutting down his recruitment and locking in on FSU.

“Thanks to every coach and program throughout this recruitment process. The relationships made will forever be cherished. With that being said I am now shutting down my Recruitment🍢🍢#NoleBlooded🧳,” Davis said in the caption to his tweet.