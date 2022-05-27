Frustrated Luka Doncic kicks chair vs. Warriors in third quarter of Game 5

Frustrated Luka kicks chair during Game 5 vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In a must-win Game 5 of the Western Conference finals for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Dončić had a first half to forget against the Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Dončić scored six points on 2-of-12 shooting before halftime, and when the third quarter started, his struggles continued while the Warriors extended their lead, causing the Mavericks’ superstar to lose his cool.

After Klay Thompson drained a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a 74-53 lead a little less than two minutes into the third quarter, the Mavericks called a timeout and Dončić kicked a chair on the bench in frustration.

Dončić has a history of performing well in elimination games during his brief NBA career, but his effort early in Game 5 wasn’t at the level it needed to be and he knew it.

The good news for Dončić and the Mavericks is that he stepped it up late in the third quarter, hitting a barrage of 3-pointers to get Dallas back in the game. He finished with 15 points in the period.

That chair kick appears to have gotten Dončić going.