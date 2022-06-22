Frustrated Camilo Doval’s glove throw won’t happen again, Gabe Kapler says

Kapler says frustrated Doval’s glove throw won’t happen again originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants didn’t want to get walked off for the third game in a row on Tuesday, and a two-run home run from Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson made that fear a real possibility.

But Giants reliever Camilo Doval shut that door on the Braves’ threat when he got Travis d’Arnaud to pop out and then struck out Marcell Ozuna to seal San Francisco’s 12-10 win at Truist Park.

Still, Doval wasn’t happy with his performance and expressed his disappointment on the mound after retiring d’Arnaud.

Doval walked away from the mound and then threw his glove in frustration before walking back for the final out.

After a wild back-and-forth game, the Giants ended up with win over the Braves that snapped their two-game losing streak.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler explained to reporters after the win what was going through Doval’s head at the time, promising that won’t happen again.

“We talked about it after the game,” Kapler said. “I think he thought there was three outs, and for good reason, because there was a lot happening for him over the past couple of days. He’s a young pitcher. He’s finding his way. There’s a lot of frustration built up and I feel like that was the moment that it just kind of spilled out.

“We talked about it, he’s not going to have that happen again. He’s a guy that’s still developing, still growing, still learning himself and learning the league and he understands that wasn’t his best look and he’s going to get better.”

On Monday against the Braves, Doval walked the leadoff batter before Orlando Arcia lined a single to left that gave the Braves a 2-1 walk-off win.

The 24-year-old had been one of the best relievers in baseball throughout the first few weeks of June, but hasn’t displayed his best stuff against Atlanta.