‘Frozen’, ‘Toy Story’ & ‘Zootopia’ Sequels in the works – The Hamden Journal

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that three animated sequels for Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia are in the works on today’s Q1 earnings call.

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy story, Frozen and Zootopia. we’ll have more to share about these productions soon. but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises,” said Iger today.

The news came in the wake of some sour news, read a $5.5 billion cost savings by the conglomerate across all divisions and 7K jobs getting cut at Disney.

The last three installments of each of those animated franchises were huge global grossing hits on the big screen, read Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion), Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ($1.07 billion) and Zootopia ($1.02 billion).

Franchise sequels work, duh. Unfortunately, Disney’s original films of late have been low grossers, i.e. Strange World tanked with under $74M WW and was fast-tracked onto Disney+ close to a month after its theatrical release. Encanto, released at Thanksgiving 2021, did just over $256M WW, and only $96M stateside, but it was at a time when families were just making their way back to theaters after Covid. The pic was a huge hit on Disney+ reportedly.

