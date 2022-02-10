Frontier passenger accuses woman of trying to steal his DNA

A Frontier Airlines flight from the Big Apple to Orlando made an emergency landing after a crazed passenger reportedly yelled that a woman sitting behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal his DNA.

Flight 1335 was on its way from LaGuardia Airport to Florida late Wednesday when the man made the shocking claim and began threatening fellow passengers – including a baby – and said he’d kill everyone on board, WTVD reported.

Savannah Figueroa, one of the passengers, told WRAL that the lunatic “was really loud and obnoxious from the beginning.”

“The passenger that was sitting behind him was a lady and her autistic son … so I guess he kept getting poked and touched from behind and he started freaking out and claiming that ‘these people keep putting hands on me, they’re trying to stick me with needles, they’re trying to collect my DNA,’” Figueroa told the news outlet.

A Frontier Airlines flight from New York City to Orlando made an emergency landing after a passenger was aggressive and claimed that a woman was trying to stick him with a needle to steal his DNA. Twitter

“‘I don’t know what they want to do with it — may be for money or maybe to sell it.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t care if it’s a lady and her kid, I’ll smack them both. I don’t care who it is. I’ll put my hands on anybody on this plane,’” she added.

When flight attendants asked him what was wrong and told him to lower his voice, the man flipped out even more, Figueroa said.

“There was like waves of it where he would calm down and just stop talking completely and then he would just start going again,” she told WRAL.

Video captured by a passenger shows crew members blocking the cockpit door as passengers, including a police officer, help restrain the unhinged man using their belts and zip ties.

Flight 1335 was taking off from LaGuardia Airport to Orlando, but the flight had to make an emergency landing when a man began threatening fellow passengers — saying he would kill everyone on board. AP

“I guess they were nervous that he was going to try to rush the pilot and take the whole plane down,” Figueroa told the station.

At one point, the delusional man reportedly tried to break a window.

“That’s when they jumped on him and tried to restrain him,” she said. “There was at least five or six other men that stood up … they started taking their belts off and trying to restrain him.”

Figueroa said she feared for her life and wished she could text her loved ones a final message, “but they don’t have WiFi on that plane so I was basically a sitting duck.”

“He was threatening the kids, the woman and everyone on the plane — saying he was going to kill us all,” she said.

When flight attendants tried to cater to the man and ask him what was wrong – he got more aggressive, a passenger described. Twitter

The flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, where the man was removed from the plane by police. He has not been identified and his status was not immediately available.

The plane remained on the ground for about two hours before resuming its trip to Orlando, where it landed at 11:17 p.m.

The Post has reached out to Frontier for comment.