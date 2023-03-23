Frontier Airlines passenger dragged off plane after fight, bit cops

Four cops dragged off a woman off a Frontier Airlines flight by her limbs after she threatened to attack a fellow passenger and tried to bite responding cops.

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was caught on camera Tuesday arguing with a man aboard a flight bound for Philadelphia on the tarmac at the Miami International Airport.

“I’ll beat you the f–k up. What you trying to be on,” Kim yelled at a male passenger. “I’m going to rock your s**t.”

“‘If you’re real, show me what’s up. I’m going to beat you the f–k up on this s–t, I guarantee you, I guarantee you,’ she continued.

“You’re not even from Philly,” she said to the man at one point, as a woman tried to intervene.

Kim could then be seen refusing to leave the plane after a crew member tried to defuse the situation, with police later called in to remove her.





Miami-Dade Police said that during the arrest, Kim began to struggle, pushing and pulling officers away as they tried to get her off the plane, police said.

Police reportedly noted that she scratched an officer and tried to bite and kick others, with one nearly being knocked down during the arrest, according to Local 10 News.

A passenger filmed her through the window being carried by a group of officers like a rag doll as they attempted to put her flailing body in a cruiser.

Spectators could be heard expressing their shock and bewilderment by the whole incident as they watched the arrest.





Kim faces two charges for battery on a police officer and one charge of resisting an officer with violence, both felonies, according Miami cops. She also faces three misdemeanor counts of assault on an officer and a trespassing charge and was released from jail after posting bond.

The incident was one of many erupting at US airports since the post-pandemic travel surge, with many unruly passengers caught on camera fighting with each other or with flight staff. The Federal Aviation Administration reported 2,456 such incidents last year.

But passengers are not the only ones behind the outbursts; ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer filmed two flight attendants getting into a heated argument that caused her Houston-bound flight to get delayed by two hours last week.