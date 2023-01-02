Frontier Airlines gives free flights for adopting cats

It’s the purr-fect thank you.

Frontier Airlines will provide free flight vouchers to whoever adopts one of three kittens, who were named after airlines, from a Las Vegas-based animal shelter, the carrier says.

The cats — named Frontier, Spirit and Delta — are recent arrivals at the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, Nevada’s largest animal shelter.

“We’d love to donate two flight vouchers each to the people who adopt @Delta and @Spirit; and four vouchers to the person who adopts Frontier,” the Denver-based “ultra-low-cost” carrier tweeted last week.

The vouchers have been delivered to the shelter, but won’t be distributed until the kittens are ready for adoption in about a month, an airline rep said.

“The adoption organization has the vouchers in hand and has expressed their gratitude,” said Frontier corporate communications director Jennifer de la Cruz.

“The kittens are a bit young to be adopted out yet, according to what the organization has indicated, but should be ready for adoption in a month or so.”

Some Twitter commenters questioned the names, since unlike Frontier and Spirit, Delta is not a low-cost carrier.

One of the kitties was supposed to be called Southwest, the Animal Foundation said on Twitter — until the airline’s cancellation crisis last week gave the name bad juju.