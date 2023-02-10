from streaming TV to cable

Super Bowl LVII is just two days away! Here’s all the info you need to watch the Super Bowl in real time: from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. After a drama-laden conference postseason, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12th at 6:30 ET. You’ll be able to watch the big game via any of the channels below — and we’ll keep this article updated all weekend to make sure you have the latest info on Super Sunday.

How to watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch and stream Super Bowl LVII on Fox, which is available on most cable and satellite packages. If you have a spotty internet connection or don’t want to bother with signing up with a streaming service, this is the best option for you.

What if you don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable, you should be able to watch your local Fox affiliate through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

YouTube TV (starts at $65 a month) – 7-day free trial period

Hulu + Live TV (starts at $70 a month) – 7-day free trial period

Fubo TV (starts at $70 a month) – 7-day free trial period

DirecTV Stream (starts at $75 a month) – 5-day free trial period

Sling TV (Sling Blue starts at only $40 a month) – 7-day free trial period. However, Sling TV only carries Fox in select markets. You can check out if your area is covered here. As of this writing, that includes Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, Seattle, Tampa/St. Petersburg and Washington DC.

Alternatively, Fox is also available on terrestrial television through a TV antenna.

What do I need to stream the game without cable?

You’ll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

How do I watch the Super Bowl in 4K?

According to Fox Sports, the game will be shot in HD and then upconverted to 4K, instead of being shot in 4K. That means the broadcast won’t be in “true” 4K, but it should still have improved sharpness and vividness compared to the regular broadcast. Fox will also record the game in an HDR format called HLG and then convert it to HDR10, a widely supported format.

If you have cable and want to watch the game in 4K, you’ll need to contact your provider to see if it supports it. TV service providers such as Altice Optimum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour TV, Verizon FiOS, DirecTV and Dish Network have already said they would support it. Additionally, Comcast Xfinity has said it would provide the Super Bowl in Dolby Vision 4K HDR.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game in 4K through YouTube TV (requires an extra $20 4K Plus package) or Fubo TV (4K streaming is included in the $70 base price).

You can also watch the game in 4K through the Fox Sports app, though it does require authentication through a subscription to a pay TV provider like cable or a streaming service.

When is the Super Bowl?

Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. local time. It’ll be televised on Fox Deportes in Spanish.

Where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will take place in State Farm Stadium located in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

What are the Super Bowl odds?

The odds change constantly, so please check Yahoo Sportsbook for the latest numbers. At time of writing, the Eagles are the -125 favorites, with the Chiefs available at +105.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl?

Rihanna is headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.

Super Bowl LVII is set. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)