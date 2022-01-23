From Spago To SoHo House, Hollywood’s Favorite Hotspots Hit With Covid – The Hamden Journal

Early in the pandemic, as Covid case rates rose, Los Angeles County shut down all restaurants, bars and (for practical purposes) hotels. In the months since, regulations have been loosened, customers have gotten more savvy and establishments have dialed in their protocols. Then came Omicron.

In the past month, as Omicron has sent countywide numbers to levels never before seen, the number of workplace-related outbreaks have jumped from about 40 to more than 400 today and, as The Hamden Journal has reported, many studios networks and production facilities have seen outbreaks.

In addition to the workplace outbreaks, some of Hollywood’s favorite haunts have been hit hard. Longtime go-to Spago has had 14 staff members test positive for the virus. SoHo House’s Little Beach House Malibu has seen 9 cases, while its Downtown SoHo Warehouse recorded 39. And it’s a good thing the Golden Globes wasn’t in person this year, since the Beverly Hilton has had 23 cases.

All these numbers are taken from the Los Angeles County Covid Active Outbreaks list this past Friday. “Active outbreaks” may be a bit of a misnomer, however, since some of the listings here — like the one for Spago — have been on the list for weeks, if not months, and may already be resolved.

“These include cases reported since the beginning of the current active outbreak and may include some cases that have since recovered,” says the county web site.

But they are eventually removed; onetime outbreaks at Sony’s Culver City lot and Universal Studios no longer appear.

The location currently with the highest number of staff cases listed is the newly-renamed Crypto.com Arena downtown which, it should be noted, has seen a massive amount of foot traffic over the past 6-9 months. The arena is listed as having 246 staff cases.

There are other industry favorites that have higher case counts than Crypto.com Arena, the counts are spread across multiple locations. L.A. Whole Foods, for instance, clocks in at over 254 infections across its L.A. stores.

Other grocery faves like Trader Joe’s and Erewhon have seen 114 and 66 infections, respectively, across their local footprint.

Retail has been hit, too, with a trio of top-notch Rodeo Drive locations — Hermes, Gucci and Louis Vuitton — all recording outbreaks.

Even Hollywood’s favorite post-Oscar guilty pleasure, the In-N-Out on Sunset, has tallied 7 cases.

See below for a list of Hollywood’s favorite haunts which currently show up on the county’s Active Outbreaks page, each with the number of cases recorded.

Beverly Hills Hotel 33

The Beverly Hilton 23

Bottega Louie DTLA & WeHo 19

The California Club 11

Comedy Club of Los Angeles 9

Craig’s Restaurant 22

Crypto.com Arena 246

Élephante 15

Erewhon 66

Fairmont Century Plaza 18

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles 78

Gucci Flagship 4

Hermes 8

Hillcrest Country Club 11

The Hollywood Roosevelt 20

In-N-Out Burger on Sunset 7

Joan’s on Third 17

L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele 5

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills 15

Little Beach House Malibu 9

Louis Vuitton 17

Lucky’s Malibu 11

Majordomo 9

Mama Shelter Los Angeles 6

Mastro’s Beverly Hills 77

Nusr-Et 15

Osteria Mozza 10

Proper Hotel Santa Monica 22

Shutters on the Beach 17

Sofitel 3

SoHo Warehouse DTLA 39

Spago Beverly Hills 14

The Ritz-Carlton Marina Del Rey 36

Thompson Hollywood Hotel 20

Trader Joe’s 114

Petit Ermitage Hotel 12

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills 4

Wayfarer DTLA 10

Whole Foods 254