‘From’ Sci-fi Horror Series Renewed For Season 2 By Epix – The Hamden Journal

Epix has renewed the contemporary sci-fi horror series From, headlined by Harold Perrineau, for a 10-episode second season. Created/executive produced by John Griffin and exec produced by Lost alums Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. Production will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

The series premiere of From is Epix’s most viewed original series premiere in the history of the Amazon-owned network following the acquisition of MGM and current performance analytics track that the entire series is on pace to be Epix’s second most-watched original behind Emmy winning series Godfather of Harlem.

“The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” said Michael Wright, president of Epix. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”

In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

In addition to Lost alum Perrineau, From stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

“On behalf of the producers, writers, and our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of From,” said Pinkner.

From is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.