From Le Crueset Cookware to Bose Headphones

Black Friday doesn’t technically kick off until Nov. 25, but more and more retailers are pushing hard on early-bird deals in order to beat out competitors. And we’re not complaining.

Some of the best deals include cookware such as the Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven (40% off) and Our Place Always Pan (35% off), in addition to coveted tech items such like the JBL Clip 4 (38% off) and Bose’s noise-cancelling earbuds ($100 off.)

Check out the best early-bird Black Friday deals below:

Le Creuset Sateuse (40% Off)

Courtesy of Sur la Table

Save more than $100 on Le Creuset’s beloved Sauteuse, just in time for holiday meals. The sand-cast oven is perfect for stews, casseroles and one-pot meals, with gently sloping sides for stirring and a wide base for browning meats. Like all of Le Crueset’s cast-iron pieces, it boasts superior heat retention and distribution.

BUY NOW: $299.95 $179.96

NutriBullet Blender (45% Off)

Courtesy of Target

The ultimate cooking companion, the NutriBullet is packed with 1200 watts of power for blending up smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond. Three precision speeds and a pulse function allows you full control at the touch of a button.

BUY NOW: $109.99 $59.99

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (29% Off)

Courtesy of Bose

Bose has mastered the art of the portable audio, seen in their expansive lines of speakers, over-ear headphones and earbuds that have only gotten better with every release. The QuietComfort feature world-class noise cancelling, simple touch controls, quiet and aware mode, high-fidelity audio and a sweat and weather-resistant exterior.

BUY NOW: $299 $199

Our Place Always Pan (35% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

The best part of Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

BUY NOW: $145 $95

Great Jones Holy Sheet ($10 Off)

Courtesy of Great Jones

A sheet pan that looks as good as it bakes. This half-sized sheet pan has a custom nonstick ceramic coating for a quick and easy cleanup, not to mention four vibrant hues to choose from.

BUY NOW: $40 $30

Buffy Cloud Comforter (20% Off)

Courtesy of Buffy

Buffy promises a comforter that’s even fluffier than down. The bestselling Cloud comforter has a 300-thread count and is made sustainably through material innovation. Check out more of the best sustainable brands to support this year.

BUY NOW: $129 $103.20

JBL Clip 4 (38% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The Clip 4 delivers surprisingly rich audio and a punchy bass for its compact size. It’s the best option on the market for those that are active or always on the go, thanks to its fully waterproof exterior and handy carabiner hooks that allow you to latch it onto anything from a belt loop to a backpack.

BUY NOW: $79.95 $49.95

Instant Pot Duo (10% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

With 11-in functionality, the beloved Insta Pot can do everything from air-frying, roasting, baking and steaming to cooking rice and warming food. This is the first gadget from Duo that can be both a instant cooker and air fryer, with two removable lids to change out depending on your cooking needs. Evencrisp technology delivers crunch and tenderness to food while using 95% less oil, and the pressure cooker serves up delicious one-pot meals 70 times faster than traditional cooking methods.

Insta Pot Duo $199.99 $179.95

Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush (34% Off)

Courtesy of Phillips

If you’ve been looking to move to an electronic toothbrush, nows’s the time. Not only is the Philips Sonic only $30 right now, but it removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual brush. A built-in pressure sensor helps protect your gums and teeth from excess brushing and high-quality bristles feel gentle to the touch.

BUY NOW: $378.96 $248.96

Game Stop Xbox and PS5 Games (Up to 50% Off)

Courtesy of GameStop

GameStop is celebrating Black Friday big this year, with sales up to 50% off on everything from PS5 and Xbox games, to consoles and controllers. Best-selling games such as “Far Cry 6” and “NBA 2k22” are currently $25, the lowest they’ve ever been, while premium gaming headsets are as low as $30 for a limited time. Check out the best video games to buy in 2022 (including “Hogwarts Legacy,” which is finally available to pre-order).

BUY NOW: $25

Amazon Insignia TV 55-Inch (42% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV is a #1 release on the retailer for a reason. For an unbeatable $379, you can enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment with support for Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus. The affordable set also comes with a Fire TV Alexa-controlled remote, that allows you to sift through millions of movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Up your experience by adding on the Fire TV Cube (currently 33% off) for an even faster and more fluid HD streaming experience, all voice-controlled. Check out more Black Friday TV deals here.

Amazon Fire TV $519.99 $299.99

Fire TV Stick (50% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions. The Roku Streaming Stick is also 40% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $30.

Fire TV Stick $39.99 $19.99

Auking Mini Projector (10% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

A projector is a great way to upgrade your home entertainment experience, offering a cinematic feel right from your couch. The best-selling Auking is only $63 right now for a limited time, and is equipped with everything you need to stream movies and shows anywhere in your house. The Mini’s small size means you can fit in smaller nooks in the house but it can still project a display up to 170 inches wide, and can connect with external speakers for a premium audio experience, too. Check out more of the best mini projectors here.

AuKing Mini Projector $99.99 $89.99

Anker 4-in-1 Charging Station (17% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

Charge all your devices in one place with this handy Anker station, which comes with two wireless charging surfaces, a Lightning connector dock and a USB-C port. It’s great because it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPhones and other Qi-enabled phones. Plus, you don’t have to take off your phone case thanks to PowerWave technology that transmits charge through surfaces up to 5mm thick.

Anker 4-in-1 Charging Station $119.99



Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (60% Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

The Nest Mini not only has a sophisticated and slim design but features rich audio with a powerful bass. In addition to its quality speaker, it also features a voice-controlled Google Assistant for hands-free access to the weather, news, reminders, alarms and more. Check out more portable speaker deals here.

BUY NOW: $49.99 $19.99

JBL Tune 115TWS Earbuds (40% Off)

Courtesy of JBL

With incredible Pure Bass sound and up to 21 hours of battery life, JBL’s wireless earbuds are some of the best on the market right now, at an unbeatable price. The 115TWS features easy-to-use bluetooth technology for hands-free calls and access to Voice Assistant. Plus, the snug earbuds come with three sizes of ear tips for maximum comfort. Check out more JBL deals here.

BUY NOW: $49.99 $29.99

Samsung Frame 4K TV ($300 Off)

Courtesy of Samsung

There isn’t a better time to buy Samsung’s gorgeous Frame Smart TV, known for its seamless Art Mode technology that transforms the television into beautiful pieces of art when you aren’t watching. Plus, a built-in motion sensor makes the changes automatically when you leave and enter a room, choosing from the more than 1,400 pieces of digital art offered in Samsung’s connected art store.

BUY NOW: $1297.99 $997.99

Apple Airpods Pro ($159 Off)

Courtesy of Amazon

The newest Apple AirPods are worth the buy even when not on sale, considering the five hours of music playback and automatic recharging capabilities. If your AirPods are starting to wear out, it may be time for an upgrade. The Pros are known for a longer lifespan, but the most exciting feature is their noice cancelling functionality, which allows you to drown out all exterior audio with a simple touch of the bud.

Apple Airpods Pro $249.00 $212.50

LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar System ($150 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Take your home movie theater to the next level with the high-tech LG soundbar, whose booming audio comes at a great price with this limited-time deal. The lightweight 300W speaker kit is made with a carbon diaphragm that reduces distortion for clean, crisp audio while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings for optimal quality. Plus, it comes with a wireless subwoofer for intense bass.

BUY NOW: $279 $129

Our Place Always Pan ($46 Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

You’ve heard of the Always Pan. But now you can actually try out (or gift) the buzzy cult favorite cookware piece from Our Place for yourself. Currently $46 off, this early-bird Black Friday deal is likely one of the only times the best-selling frying pan will be less than $100. With gorgeous ceramic coating and sturdy aluminum body, it’s perfect for everything from braising and steaming to sauteeing and frying.

BUY NOW: $145 $99

Nike Sportswear (56% Off)

Courtesy of Nike

This sleek black jacket from Nike just looks expensive but the brand’s impressive Black Friday deal brings this gorgeous outerwear piece (in addition to other items on their site) down to only $73. The M6, which is a modern take on a vintage military favorite, isn’t just stylish, though: a sweat-wicking mesh lining provides a breathable layer, while a water-resistant finish means you can wear it in any weather.

BUY NOW: $170 $73.97



Evovacs Robotics Vacuum ($300 Off)

Courtesy of Best Buy

Deep cleaning has never been easier than with the Evovatic’s robotic vacuum and mop, which uses advanced 3D obstacle avoidance and highly accurate laser mapping to detect and clean around furniture and objects. The efficient system vacuums and mops in one go, using precise water flow control and automatic carpet detection, in addition to an Auto-Empty station for conveniently emptying the dustbin.

BUY NOW: $749.99 $449.99

