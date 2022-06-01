From ‘Justice Is Served’ to ‘Profound Misogyny’

The verdict for the six-week defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has arrived. On Wednesday, a split verdict was delivered, with the jury finding both parties liable but Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages. The jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages and nothing in punitive damages. Depp had sought $50 million in damages with Heard countersuing for $100 million.

The consecutive “Yes” answers brought about many reactions playing off the repeated word.

Many approved of the jury’s ruling in Depp’s favor, particularly because of the way Heard went about shaping her angle of the story.

“​​Make no mistake – majority of the ppl supporting Depp do not think he’s an angel,” one user wrote. “But the mere fact that she went so hard with these ridiculous allegations and SHE acted like she was an angel; that’s the reason ppl are going so hard for him.”

Many also expressed disappointment in Heard’s losses.

Some emphasized both sides of the trial and how gender identity plays into reporting abuse.

Another user tweeted, “glad to see Johnny [Depp] get justice, but now let’s keep the same energy for female victims of domestic violence! it seems like the internet is so quick to support the men who come forward, but then attack the women who do the same.”

Others took umbrage with the staggering amount of damages Heard was ordered to pay Depp, in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse.

Overall, some tweeted how the trial has bigger implications for victims of abuse.

“The Depp/Heard trial has been a clusterf–k from the start and it’s fair to say neither of them come out of it looking brilliant, but not believing victims of abuse and delighting when their trauma is thrown in their face for entertainment? That’s a dangerous precedent to set,” George Griffiths tweeted.

Some took the opportunity to compare the trial’s continued spotlight versus the fading circulation of the Uvalde school shooting, asking which is really more important.