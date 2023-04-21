‘From BlacKkKlansman to Hip Hop Cop’ Movie in the Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hyde Park Entertainment Group has won the rights to the latest memoir by BlacKkKlansman author Ron Stallworth, From BlackKklansman to Hip Hop Cop, a project which will see that work back in the hands of scribe Kevin Willmott, who won an Oscar for adapting the author’s BlacKkKlansman.

BlacKkKlans, directed by Spike Lee, was also based on Stallworth’s life.

Hyde Park

From BlacKkKlansman to Hip Hop Cop continues Stallworth’s stranger-than-fiction true story as he now goes undercover for the Salt Lake City Police Department, the only black officer on the white Mormon force, to investigate the root cause of rising gang violence and a brand new craze threatening local parents and taking their kids by storm: Gangster Rap. Over the course of one year (1990-1991), he navigated bias and bloodshed as he tries to bridge the gap in this culture war while also trying to catch Utah’s biggest criminal kingpin, with ramifications spanning across America. The project’s music will be filled with ’90s classic hip hop with singles from Tupac, Snoop Dog, NWA and Ice-T.

“My new manuscript, From BlacKkKlans to Hip Hop Cop, reflects my continuing journey to right the wrongs in law enforcement and its relationship with the minority community,” Stallworth says.

“Speaking truth to power, I address the issues of South Central Los Angeles transposed on predominantly white, conservative, Mormon Utah. How did a Black cop successfully wage this battle and what obstructions had to be overcome? Stay tuned,” the author adds.

“Ron Stallworth’s life is truly important and his adventures are uniquely American,” Willmott says. “The time period of the show is also special musically and untapped politically and culturally. I look forward to exploring the many dimensions of this complex multi-cultural, multi-racial world.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ron and Kevin on the exciting ongoing adventures of Ron’s extraordinary life story,” Armitraj says. “It is an honor to work with them to bring this powerful, culturally diverse memoir to the screen.”

The feature will be produced by Amritraj and Priya Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment along with Stallworth and Willmott.

