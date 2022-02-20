Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

A woman’s friend was shot and killed while protecting her from a man she rejected outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas, police told news outlets.

The woman walked out of a sports bar on the 2800 block of North Saint Mary’s Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and was approached by a man who made advances toward her, KENS reported.

She made it clear she wasn’t interested and the man, angry at being rejected, grabbed a gun from his car and returned, firing at least one shot into the air, police told KSAT.

The woman had been waiting for a ride from some friends, and at this point they arrived, according to WOAI.

Two men, friends of the woman, charged at the suspect, who then opened fire, hitting one fatally and injuring the other, the outlet reported.

Police said a security guard and the first responding officer at the scene subdued the gunman and he was taken into custody, KENS reported.

