Friday scenarios for how players can advance at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Sixteen players will advance on Friday to the knockout stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. After three days of pool play, the top point earners from each group will move on to the one-and-done portion. If multiple players have matching records at the end of pool play, then they will compete in a playoff to determine who advances.

Here is a look at the Day 3 matchups and scenarios, according to the PGA Tour (points in parentheses):

GROUP 1: Scottie Scheffler (2) vs. Tom Kim (1); Alex Noren (0) vs. Davis Riley (1)

If Scheffler wins or ties, Scheffler advances.

If Kim and Riley each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Scheffler.

If Kim wins and Riley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Scheffler and Kim.

Noren is eliminated.

GROUP 2: Jon Rahm (1) vs. Billy Horschel (1.5); Keith Mitchell (0.5) vs. Rickie Fowler (1)

If Horschel wins, he advances.

If Horschel ties and Fowler wins, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Horschel ties and Mitchell wins or ties, Horschel advances.

If Rahm and Fowler each win, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Rahm wins and Fowler ties or loses, Rahm advances.

Mitchell is eliminated.

GROUP 4: Patrick Cantlay (2) vs. Brian Harman (2); K.H. Lee (0) vs. Nick Taylor (0)

GROUP 5: Max Homa (2) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (1); Kevin Kisner (0) vs. Justin Suh (1)

If Homa wins or ties, Homa advances.

If Matsuyama and Suh each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Homa.

If Matsuyama wins and Suh ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Matsuyama and Homa.

Kisner is eliminated.

Matches and scoring from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

GROUP 6: Xander Schauffele (2) vs. Tom Hoge (0); Aaron Wise (1) vs. Cam Davis (1)

If Schauffele wins or ties, Schauffele advances.

If Schauffele loses, he can still advance if Wise-Davis tie.

If Wise wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Davis wins and Schauffele loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

Hoge is eliminated.

Story continues

GROUP 7: Will Zalatoris (0) vs. Ryan Fox (1); Harris English (1) vs. Andrew Putnam (2)

If Putnam wins or ties, Putnam advances.

If Fox and English each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Putnam.

If English wins and Fox ties or loses, it will force a playoff between English and Putnam.

Zalatoris is eliminated.

GROUP 8: Viktor Hovland (0) vs. Chris Kirk (0.5); Si Woo Kim (2) vs. Matt Kuchar (1.5)

If Kim wins or ties, Kim advances.

If Kuchar wins, Kuchar advances.

Hovland and Kirk are eliminated.

GROUP 9: Collin Morikawa (1.5) vs. Jason Day (2); Adam Svensson (0.5) vs. Victor Perez (0)

If Day wins or ties, Day advances.

If Morikawa wins, Morikawa advances.

Svensson and Perez are eliminated.

GROUP 10: Tony Finau (2) vs. Kurt Kitayama (1); Adrian Meronk (1) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0)

If Finau wins or ties, Finau advances.

If Kitayama and Meronk each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Finau.

If Kitayama wins and Meronk ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Finau and Kitayama.

Bezuidenhout is eliminated.

GROUP 11: Matt Fitzpatrick (1) vs. Sahith Theegala (0); Min Woo Lee (1) vs. J.J. Spaun (2)

If Spaun wins or ties, Spaun advances.

If Lee and Fitzpatrick each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Spaun.

If Lee wins and Fitzpatrick ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Lee and Spaun.

Theegala is eliminated.

GROUP 12: Jordan Spieth (1) vs. Shane Lowry (0); Taylor Montgomery (2) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (1)

If Montgomery wins or ties, Montgomery advances.

If Spieth and Hughes each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Montgomery.

If Hughes wins and Spieth ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Montgomery and Hughes.

Lowry is eliminated.

GROUP 14: Tyrrell Hatton (0) vs. Russell Henley (1); Lucas Herbert (2) vs. Ben Griffin (1)

If Herbert wins or ties, Herbert advances.

If Henley and Griffin each win, it will force a three-way playoff between those two and Herbert.

If Griffin wins and Henley ties or loses, it will force a playoff between Griffin and Herbert.

Hatton is eliminated.

GROUP 15: Cameron Young (2) vs. Sepp Straka (0); Corey Conners (1) vs. Davis Thompson (1)

If Young wins or ties, Young advances.

If Young loses, he can still advance if Conners-Thompson tie.

If Conners wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

If Thompson wins and Young loses, it will force a playoff between those two.

Straka is eliminated.

GROUP 16: Sungjae Im (1) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (0.5); J.T. Poston (2) vs. Maverick McNealy (0.5)