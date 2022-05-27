Friday NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Associated Press

Penske ready for 300,000 guests in a full-capacity Indy 500

Roger Penske motioned toward the turn four grandstands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was the beginning of a love affair between Penske and the speedway that produced 18 victories for the owner of Team Penske and, in 2019, the unexpected opportunity to purchase the national landmark. Penske took ownership of Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two months before the pandemic closed the country, and only now, in his third Indianapolis 500 as promoter, can he throw open the gates and host more than 300,000 guests at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”