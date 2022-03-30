Freshman QB Drew Allar already turning heads

The last time Penn State saw a five-star recruit at quarterback step foot on campus, the reality was not meeting the expectations. But Drew Allar is looking to make his own history.

Drew Allar was the top-rated quarterback recruit in the nation last year according to 247Sports and surprised some when he committed to Penn State. He started spring practice coming off a senior high school season that saw him lose in the state title game, which has him hungry to compete early in State College. It is reported that he is in a quarterback competition with senior Sean Clifford, although many expect Clifford to earn the starting job.

That isn’t a knock on Allar as a player either, because most early five-star recruits don’t see much playing time if they don’t have to. And being behind Clifford will serve him well. Until he steps foot on the field, we just get to speculate on the imposing frame, 6-4 and 220 pounds, of the Medina, Ohio native.

Despite just turning 18, Allar is already catching the media’s eye. This past week during his first practices with the Nittany Lions. Greg Pickel of Blue White Illustrated was able to catch some of his first passes of the spring. Had you not known it was Allar, you would never have guessed you were looking at an 18-year-old.

As mentioned earlier, Allar was graded and scouted by 247Sports and his report had some interesting notes. The highlight of them all was his ability to be a dual-threat and his player comparison being Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Allar has the frame to match the Allen comparison, and now Penn State fans just have to wait to see if he can be the player Allen was or if he will be bringing back thoughts of Christian Hackenberg.

List

5 spring football questions for the Penn State offense

Related

PHOTOS: Twitter captures images from Penn State’s first week of spring football practices

LOOK: Jahan Dotson stops by Penn State’s first spring football practice

5 questions for James Franklin as Penn State opens spring football practices

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.