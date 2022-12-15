Freshman LB announces transfer to Michigan after one year with Nebraska football

After entering the transfer portal on Dec. 1, the Huskers’ true freshman linebacker announced on Thursday that he has committed to Michigan.

Hausmann is rated as the No. 28 overall player in the transfer portal rankings. He was perhaps the most surprising, and remains the most notable, of the 16 Huskers to have entered the transfer portal thus far.

It figures to be a tough blow to the future of Nebraska’s defense. Hausmann, one of the Huskers’ young rising stars, appeared in all 12 games this season for Nebraska. He racked up 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He started in six of the Huskers’ 12 games this season, including starts in the final four games, and he played in 474 out of a possible 933 snaps for the Nebraska defense. That includes playing 139 out of 145 snaps across the final two games as he saw his stock soar during the second half of the season.

The 2022 recruiting class member was an in-state prospect from Columbus High School. He became one of the gems of that recruiting class after the Huskers won his signature over Michigan, Iowa, Kansas State and others. After showing what he can do in a Husker uniform this season, he will look to do the same thing wearing maize and blue.

Nebraska and Michigan play each other on Sept. 30 in Lincoln.