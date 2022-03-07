‘Fresh Prince’ Alums Daphne Maxwell Reid & Vernee Watson-Johnson To Guest Star On Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’

Fresh Prince alums Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson are set to return as guest stars in Bel-Air, the Peacock reboot of the 90’s hit sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Reid (Frank’s Place, Snoops) and Watson-Johnson (General Hospital, Bob Hearts Abishola), who played Aunt Viv and Viola “Vy” Smith in the original, are coming back in a similar vein. Instead of portraying sisters, the two will be playing “Helen and “Janice,” members of the Art Council Board, in episode 109 of Bel-Air, scheduled to stream March 24th on Peacock.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series re-imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Bel-Air is currently streaming on Peacock with new episodes dropping every Thursday. The season one finale will stream on March 31st.

The drama stars Jabari Banks, who tackles the new iteration of Will Smith’s character. Other cast includes Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The series, based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series, hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television and received a two-season order in September 2020. T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Morgan Cooper directs and serves as co-writer and executive producer.

