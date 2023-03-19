Fresh off Big Ten title, Michigan earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

On Saturday night, the Michigan hockey team defeated No. 1-ranked Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game to claim its second straight tournament title. Rutger McGroarty scored two goals and U-M won a classic battle between two of the best college hockey teams in the country.
The win solidified Michigan’s spot as a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The seeding became official on Sunday night during the college hockey Selection Show.
The Wolverines finished third in the PairWise rankings, which, in turn, earned them the third No. 1 seed behind Minnesota and Quinnipiac.
At 24-11-3, Michigan will take on Colgate in the first round of the tournament. The Raiders are 19-15-5 on the season, and they just won the ECAC Hockey tournament to punch their bid into the national tournament.
Colgate is viewed as a bit of a Cinderella story as the Raiders aren’t very many games over .500, which is a requirement to make the NCAA Tournament.
The puck will drop between Michigan and Colgate in Allentown at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24.
