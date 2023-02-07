Fresh Ideation Food Group issues recall over lysteria wories

Hundreds of sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt and wraps sold in several East Coast states are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to federal health officials.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC initiated the recall for more than 400 products after environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, according to the warning notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were sold from Jan. 24, 2023 through Jan. 30, 2023 under dozens of different brand names in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia, the notice said.

Some of the affected brands include Quick & Fresh, Bistro to Go, Fresh Creative Cuisine White, Westin Label and Orchard Bistro.

Although the products were distributed to retail stores, they were also sold in vending machines and during travel with transportation providers, according to the recall notice.

Representatives for Fresh Ideation Food Group did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

As of Friday, the company has not received any reports of illnesses connected to the recalled items.

Healthy individuals may experience only short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, the organism can cause serious and even fatal infections in young children, elderly individuals or those with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall comes just after a Rhode Island-based company issued a recall for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products over the same concern.