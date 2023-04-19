French tourist in Japan arrested for punching woman in the face

[Source]

A French tourist was arrested for physically assaulting a woman in Roppongi, Japan.

Charlie Evan, a 23-year-old French national, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of punching a woman in the face and leaving her injured on the streets of Tokyo’s Minato ward.

According to local reports, Evan and his group of friends collided with the woman in her 20s, causing her to drop her lunch box and leading them to fight.

In a viral video of the incident, the woman can be seen grabbing Evan’s shirt as he backs away. Evan can then be seen punching the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, before he runs away. As people are heard screaming and cursing at Evan in English, another man in all black clothing runs after him.

Warning: The following video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The woman’s injuries will reportedly take three weeks to fully heal.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Evan denied the allegations against him.

“I don’t remember,” he reportedly claimed.

It is unclear whether Evan was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

It is also unclear whether he was formally charged. In Japan, suspects can be held for up to 23 days before charges are filed.

Roppongi is a popular district in Tokyo for tourists and Western foreign residents.

The lively entertainment district is known for its many high-end late-night bars and clubs.

Japan’s foreign tourism has been increasing since the government lifted its visa entry restrictions in October 2022.