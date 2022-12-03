French President Macron has surprise meet with Elon Musk in New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron took a meeting with Elon Musk during his tour of the French-founded New Orleans late Friday.

“In accordance with our ambition to decarbonize and reindustrialize France and Europe, I discussed today with @elonmusk on future green industrial projects, in particular on the manufacture of electric vehicles and batteries,” Macron said in a tweet while sharing a photo of himself and the new Twitter boss in a one-on-one conversation.

Musk replied that “It was an honor to see you again. Looking forward to exciting plans in France!”

In a follow-up statement, Macron also said he pressed Musk on content moderation on Twitter — something the free-speech-loving billionaire has loosened since he bought the social media platform on Oct. 27.

“Transparent terms of use, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of expression: Twitter must make the effort to comply with European regulations,” Macron said

The French leader said Musk assured him Twitter would continue to participate in the Christchurch Call, a collection of governments, online service providers, and civil society groups which combat terrorist and violent extremist content online.

“We will work with Twitter to improve the protection of children online. Elon Musk confirmed it to me today. Let’s better protect our children online,” Macron said.