French president Emmanuel Macron to visit New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next month becoming the first French leader to set foot in the Big Easy in 45 years.

Macron is expected to land in the Crescent City on Dec 2., the last swing of a three-day state visit to the United States. He will also meet with President Biden at the White House for a state visit on Dec. 1.

The Washington stop will include the first state dinner of the Biden administration. These evenings of pomp and circumstance have been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron’s NOLA agenda includes a visit with Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss climate change and initiatives to support the French language at American schools, Le Figaro reported.

Macron had overwhelming re-election support from the French ex-pat community in New Orleans. Getty Images

Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was the last French president to visit New Orleans in 1976. Getty Images

The expatriate French community in New Orleans overwhelmingly supported Macron’s reelection as president in April, backing him with 89% of the vote.

Macron’s visit will be the first from a French leader since Valéry Giscard d’Estaing came to town in 1976. Charles de Gaulle also visited a generation earlier in 1941.

New Orleans was founded as a French city in 1718 and sold to the United States as part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. The city continues to maintain numerous cultural ties to France and its historic French Quarter is among the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S. today.