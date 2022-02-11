French President Emmanuel Macron refused Russian COVID test

So that’s why they had that ginormous table between them.

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test this week ahead of his meeting with President Vladimir Putin over fears of the Kremlin keeping his DNA, according to a new report.

Two sources familiar with Macron’s health protocols told Reuters that the French president was given two options for the meeting: Agree to a PCR test administered by Russia authorities to meet closely with Putin or abide by stricter social distancing guidelines.

“We knew very well that meant no handshake and that long table,” one of the sources told the outlet. “But we could not accept that they get their hands on the president’s DNA.”

The Kremlin confirmed Macron declined to take the test, and said it had no effect on any negotiations.

“There is no politics in this,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “It does not interfere with negotiations in any way.”

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test, fearing Russia would keep his DNA, according to a source. via REUTERS

Photos from the meeting show Macron and Putin sitting at opposite ends of a long, oval table in an ornately decorated room in the Kremlin. Reuters reported that the table was 6 meters (20 feet) long.

Despite not taking the Russian test, Macron reportedly did take a French PCR test before traveling to Moscow and a separate antigen test through his own doctor after arrival, the second source told the outlet.

“The Russians told us Putin needed to be kept in a strict health bubble,” the source said.

President Emmanuel Macron took his own PCR test before leaving and had his own doctor administer a test in Russia. EPA

Macron’s office later implied it would have taken too long to take the test and receive the results, saying Russia’s protocols “did not seem to us to be either acceptable or compatible with our diary constraints.”

When pressed on concerns about potential DNA theft, Macron’s office said, “The president has doctors who define with him the rules that are acceptable or not in terms of his own health protocol.”

Macron and Putin’s meeting came amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine as many Western nations fear Moscow will invade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was meeting with Macron to discuss growing tensions over fears Russia may invade Ukraine. REUTERS

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned an attack could take place at any time — including during the ongoing Winter Olympics.

“Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” Blinken said.

“And as we’ve said before, we’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time. And to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” he added. “We’re continuing to draw down our embassy. We will continue that process. And we’ve also been very clear that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now.”

President Macron pushed for diplomacy as a means to avoid military conflict in his meeting with Russian President Putin. EPA

During his meeting with the Russian president, Macron pushed diplomatic efforts and dialogue in an attempt to avoid conflict.

“Dialogue is necessary because that’s the only thing that will help, in my views, to build a context of a security and stability on the European continent,” Macron said after the meeting.

“I’m happy to have this opportunity to have a deep discussion on all these issues … and to start building an effective response,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants assurances that Ukraine will not join NATO, but the West has rebuffed those demands due to NATO’s open-door policy. EPA

While the Kremlin thanked Macron for the meeting, the Russians have still insisted the US and NATO continue to ignore Putin’s security demands in blocking Ukraine from joining the alliance — a request that has been repeatedly denied due to NATO’s open-door policy.

Peskov said the “atmosphere has remained tense” following the meeting.