French Open 2022 LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz into deciding set after Emma Raducanu loses

Follow live updates as the second round of the French Open gets underway at Roland Garros. Emma Raducanu’s journey is over, though, after a three-set defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening match at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Raducanu edged the first set but was ultimately overwhelmed by an inspired Sasnovich, who hit an incredible 45 winners in wrapping up a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory in a little over two hours.

It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below:

French Open 2022 latest updates

Raducanu defeated by Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in two hours

Djokovic eases through with 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 win over Molcan

Alcaraz saves match point to force decider vs Ramos-Vinolas

Zverev comes from two sets down to beat Baez on Philippe-Chatrier

Norrie through to third round with 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Kubler

No. 4 seed Sakkari shocked by Muchova in latest upset

French Open order of play on day four

Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-7, 1-0 Alcaraz*

18:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Magic from Alcaraz! He slides into a winner to move to 0-30 as he hunts the early break of serve in the fifth, but stretches on a backhand return as Ramos-Vinolas gets back to 30-30. Somehow, Alcaraz manages to navigate Ramos-Vinolas angles, before his opponent finds the winner. That’s an important hold from Ramos-Vinolas.

Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-7 Alcaraz

18:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz slides into another winner to move two points away from the fifth – and as he rushes into the net to put away the smash, he moves even closer!

Story continues

Four set points – and he only needs one as Ramos-Vinolas sends his return long! From match point down, Alcaraz battles on! What a match this has been!

Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-6 (2-4) Alcaraz

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz comes into the net and puts away the smash at the second attempt to win the first point of the tie-break, before Ramos-Vinolas responds with a strong serve down the middle. Ramos-Vinolas drops a shot into the net to offer Alcaraz the early mini-break, and then Ramos-Vinolas blinks again as he goes long for a second consecutive error.

Alcaraz goes long himself to offer the mini-break back to Ramos-Vinolas – before Alcaraz slides into the forehand winner down the line to move into a 4-2 lead!

Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 6-6 Alcaraz

18:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz pulls off a stunning passing shot on the backhand to get the first point on the Ramos-Vinolas serve – what a winner! Ramos-Vinolas responds with a clipped winner of his own, sending Alcaraz the wrong way, but then pushes wide as Alcaraz gets a chance at 15-30.

Ramos-Vinolas goes wide on the serve as Alcaraz nets, but Ramos-Vinolas then goes long with an unforced error to bring up set point for Alcaraz! It’s brilliant play from Ramos-Vinolas, who finds the angle to put Alcaraz on the back foot and save it. Alacarz steps in and crushes the backhand winner, but Ramos-Vinolas stays aggressive and sends Alcaraz chasing!

Ramos-Vinolas finds himself with three game points but can’t shake off Alcaraz, who saves on each occasion. A disguised volley into the corner brings it back to deuce and from there, Alcaraz pushes Ramos-Vinolas into the corner with his backhand! Another set point.

And again, it swings back to Ramos-Vinolas, as Alcaraz nets and then goes long on his forehand. Unbelievably, Alcaraz retrieves an impossible ball and clips the baseline! Ramos-Vinolas, finally, edges back ahead as Alcaraz goes long and then the backhand on the second serve hits the net! We go on, but what a game that was.

*Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 5-6 Alcaraz

18:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz clips the net with a volley as the crowd shrieks, and the 19-year-old uses his good fortune to quickly move to 40-0. Ramos-Vinolas hits a clean winner off Alcaraz’s second serve, but Alcaraz responds with a winner down the line to edge in front in the fourth! After having match point in the last game, Ramos-Vinolas will now need to hold serve to stay in the set.

Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 5-5 Alcaraz*

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Alcaraz wins the first point on Ramos-Vinolas’ serve but then chucks in an unforced error – his 58th of the match – with a backhand that goes long. He then runs around a backhand to unleash a clean winner past Ramos-Vinolas and move to 15-30, and then has a chance at the net but drops it into the net with Ramos-Vinolas stranded!

Ramos-Vinolas blinks with an unforced error at 30-30 and the crowd responds as Alcaraz asks for more noise on break point! The umpire asks them to settle and this time it’s Alcaraz who goes long on the return, a gift for Ramos-Vinolas!

A forehand winner from Romas-Vinolas brings up match point! His serve out wide is inches away from the line, but then nets with a forehand! The tension is mad at 5-40-40 in the fourth!

What a smash from Alcaraz! With Romas-Vinolas on the defence, the 19-year-old crushes a winner into the corner! Another break point… and Ramos-Vinolas nets again! Alcaraz survives and on we go!

*Ramos-Vinolas 1-6, 7-6, 7-5, 5-4 Alcaraz

17:54 , Jamie Braidwood

While Djokovic was progressing comfortably to the third round, Alcaraz has been locked in a battle with compatriot Ramos-Vinolas. You would not have predicted that after the Miami and Madrid champion raced into an early lead with a 6-1 first set, but Ramos Vinolas hit back to edge both the second and third sets.

Ramos-Vinolas was a break down in the fourth but he responded and has broken Alcaraz in the ninth game of the fourth! He will serve for the match next.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-6 (7-4) Molcan

17:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan finally rose to the occasion in the third set but that was pretty comfortable from Djokovic, who looked close to his imposing best early in the match.

A happy Djokovic tells Marion Bartoli (in French): “I’m always happy to play on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Thank you for your support. It was a difficult match in difficult conditions. I have a lot of respect for Alex.”

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-6 (7-4) Molcan – Game, set and match!

17:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan gives up an easy one as he nets on Djokovic’s serve – only for Djokovic to frame a forehand and send a wild shot into the crowd.

Molcan’s serve kicks up for Djokovic but he steadies, and then Molcan drops another into the net as he smashes he racket in frustration.

It brings up three match points. Molcan saves the first as he switches it up with a drop-shot, as Djokovic slides into the net, but there’s the win! Molcan nets from out wide as Djokovic gets the job done!

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-6 (4-2) Molcan

17:31 , Jamie Braidwood

This is great stuff from Molcan now. Djokovic does brilliantly to chase down a couple of smashes, before Molcan drops the volley into the open court.

Djokovic responds with an ace and then wrong-foots Molcan to move 2-1 ahead.

Djokovic blinks on the forehand side, but Molcan then clips the net with the forehand pass! There’s the mini-break at 3-2 to Djokovic.

Djokovic then puts away a smash, at the third time of asking, to head into the change of ends 4-2 ahead.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-6 Molcan – Tie-break time

17:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan swats away a forehand volley to find himself at 30-30 on the Djokovic serve, again two points away from the set. The World No. 1 targets his backhand with a serve out wide, but Molcan responds with a ripper down the line! Where has this play been all game?

It takes us to deuce. Molcan blinks as he goes long and Djokovic this time takes the hold, benefitting from a wild return from Molcan. We’re heading for a tie-break.

Elsewhere, and who saw this coming after Alcaraz won the opening set 6-1, but the 19-year-old is now 2-1 down to Ramos-Vinolas after his compatriot edged the third set. Alcaraz has made a good start in the fourth with an early break, but is in danger in this second-round match.

(Getty Images)

*Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 5-6 Molcan

17:22 , Jamie Braidwood

The noise picks up as Molcan fires a serve out wide to move to 40-15. The crowd perhaps did not expect to see a contest in this third set. Molcan is playing his best tennis of the match and he outlasts Djokovic in a baseline rally to guarantee himself a tiebreak at least.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 5-5 Molcan*

17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Suddenly, Molcan finds himself two points away from the third set at 15-30, 4-5. Djokovic shuts the door with a smash and then a serve out wide that Molcan can’t return. Djokovic finds a first serve and again puts Molcan on the defensive. He can’t keep Djokovic’s smash in play and we move to 5-5.

French Open: Game, set and match!

17:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Speaking of staying alive, Alexander Zverev has completed his comeback against Sebastian Baez on Philippe Chatrier! The German has battled back from two sets down and saved match point along the way to take a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. What a recovery from the No. 3 seed.

*Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 4-5 Molcan

17:13 , Jamie Braidwood

This is where you would expect Djokovic to ramp up the pressure again, as he grabs control of the opening point with a smash that Molcan can’t return. A double fault from the Slovakian brings up 15-30, before a drop shot is snapped up by Djokovic who flicks a winner for 30-40.

Djokovic goes long on break point, however, in a rare unforced error, and then gets twisted up on the next serve from Molcan. An ace from Molcan down the middle seals the hold, as he escapes to stay alive!

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 4-4 Molcan*

17:09 , Jamie Braidwood

The wind has really picked up and is swirling around Court Suzanne-Lenglen, as Molcan hits the return of the match with a clean winner of the Djokovic serve that nails the baseline. Still, Djokovic picks up the hold to 15 and moves a step closer.

On the other two show courts, we have reached the crucial stages in both matches involving Alcaraz and Zverev. It’s 5-5 in both, with Alcaraz into a third and Zverev in a deciding fifth.

*Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 3-4 Molcan

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Another flash of brilliance from Molcan as he pulls off another excellent drop shot from deep before firing an inside-out forehand winner into the corner. A serve out wide deceives Djokovic, who goes long, just, with a forehand.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 3-3 Molcan*

17:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan finds himself on a roll as he holds serve to win his third game in a row – but an eighth ace of the match from Djokovic is then followed by his ninth as he wraps up another hold to love.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 2-2 Molcan* – Molcan breaks

16:54 , Jamie Braidwood

What’s this? A break point on Djokovic’s serve? It’s a rare chance for the Slovakian but Djokovic unloads on a pair of forehands and then Molcan nets as he loses his balance on the backhand side. It’s quickly followed by another chance, though, as Molcan flashes a winner. And there is the break! Djokovic pushes a forehand wide and we are back on terms in the third.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz was a break down against Ramos-Vinolas but has levelled the third set at 3-3. It’s the same for Zverev, who was down a break to Baez in the fifth after clawing himself back from two sets down, but has hit back to level at 4-4.

*Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 2-1 Molcan – Djokovic breaks

16:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic races through another service game, which has been a theme of his match. Almost as soon as Molcan holds he is having to face Djokovic’s return again. A backhand into the corner puts Molcan under fresh pressure and brings up 30-30, before Molvan nets with a poor shot to set up the first break point chance of the third set.

Molcan plays another beauty of a drop shot to catch Djokovic out, but the pressure is unrelenting. A cutting return and then a volley at the net brings up another couple of break points – and at the third try, Djokovic gets the better of an exchange at the net as he brings Molcan in with a superb drop shot and then an angled volley out wide.

That’s probably the match.

*Djokovic 6-2, 6-3, 0-1 Molcan

16:39 , Jamie Braidwood

The ball takes a funny bounce off the clay as Djokovic catches clean air with his swing. A Djokovic forehand into the net sees Molcan take the opening hold in the third set, in what was a rare error. Djokovic only made 10 errors in the first couple of sets.

Djokovic 6-2, 6-3 Molcan* – Djokovic wins second set

16:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic moves two sets up, which was inevitable after taking that break of serve midway through the set. Molcan was able to get to 40-30 this time but Djokovic has not offered his opponent a chance and appears to be winning almost every rally that extends further than 10 shots. This could get wrapped up quite quickly now.

Djokovic 6-2, 5-2 Molcan*

16:27 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic is grumbling away about the serve-clock but seals the hold to consolidate the break with an ace that is followed by a forehand winner across court.

French Open: Ramos-Vinolas levels vs Alcaraz

16:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Before today, both of Carlos Alcaraz’s meetings with Albert Ramos-Vinolas had a set that went to a tie-break. That pattern has continued today, but Roman-Vinolas has prevailed to level the match against the 19-year-old tournament favourite. It was a lengthy one, too, but he wins it 11-9 in an impressive response after that one-sided opening set.

*Djokovic 6-2, 4-2 Molcan – Djokovic breaks

16:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan receives a gift of a Djokovic unforced error on his forehand but returns it with two of his own, as a couple of shots drop long of the baseline. At 30-30 Djokovic is able to scramble back to the corner and meet a Molcan drive, before taking control with a drop shot. Molcan had the chance to pass but Djokovic read it and played a lob to set up break point, which he takes as Molcan droops a backhand into the net.

Djokovic 6-2, 3-2 Molcan*

16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Djokovic’s movement is just too good. Even after clipping the net, Molcan can only watch as Djokovic can race up the court to pick up the volley and angle a winner. Again, the exchange at the baseline is too much for Molcan, who nets, and Djokovic seals the hold of serve with an ace out wide.

*Djokovic 6-2, 2-2 Molcan

16:11 , Jamie Braidwood

This must seem like a daunting challenge for Alex Molcan but winners like this inside-out forehand will help. Molcan then gets the better of an entertaining exchange at the net, picking up Djokovic’s angled volley.

Djokovic is prevailing when the rallies extend and hauls himself back to deuce. But a good first serve from Molcan and winner sets him on his way as he is able to eventually earn the hold.

Elsewhere, the story of the afternoon is quickly turning out to be another storming comeback on Philippe-Chatrier, as Alexander Zverev has battled from two sets down to level the match against the in-form Sebastian Baez. We’re heading for a deciding fifth set.

Djokovic 6-2, 2-1 Molcan*

16:05 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s Molcan’s turn now to send Djokovic running around the court and a couple of passing winners from the Slovakian will help his confidence. Djokovic is able to respond with a comfortable hold to love. He just can’t get near Djokovic’s serve at the moment and it allowing the defending champion to control every point.

Djokovic 6-2, 1-0 Molcan*

15:59 , Jamie Braidwood

A couple of rare errors on the Djokovic forehand brings up deuce on the Serbian’s serve. It’s the first time Molcan has been able to get his teeth into a service game but two points later Djokovic takes it away from him. First Molcan nets after a lengthy rally and then Djokovic forces his opponent to go long on the stretch. It really looks like Djokovic can make Molcan run wherever he wants.

*Djokovic 6-2 Molcan – First set Djokovic

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan goes long and then wide as he starts his next service game with two unforced errors. It gives Djokovic a chance to wrap up this opening set right here and now and as Molcan is forced wide again, Djokovic is given three chances to do so. He only needs one, as Molcan sees a sliced backhand drift long.

Alcaraz needed 26 minutes – Djokovic took 28.

Djokovic 5-2 Molcan*

15:48 , Jamie Braidwood

Two aces from Djokovic help him to quickly wrap up a hold to love. On Chatrier, Zverev has broken Baez right at the start of the fourth set as the German looks to take it into a fifth. Alcaraz is on serve midway through the second, as Ramos-Vinolas digs in after that one-sided opener.

*Djokovic 4-2 Molcan

15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Quite supreme from Djokovic, who is finding the back of the court with ease and peppering Molcan with an array of dipping groundstrokes. Molcan is having to mix it up and does so superbly with a lovely drop shot and top-spin lob, before catching the line with a winner. Djokovic then goes long as Molcan comes away with a precious hold.

Djokovic 4-1 Molcan*

15:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Not this time for Djokovic, as he clips a backhand drop-shot against the net. He’s looking very relaxed out there, the World No. 1, but he then crushes a forehand winner across court to move to 40-30. Another searching forehand onto Molcan’s favoured side pushes his opponent back and the reply finds the bottom of the net.

*Djokovic 3-1 Molcan – Djokovic breaks

15:36 , Jamie Braidwood

This is imposing from Djokovic. He’s running Molcan all over the court, drawing him into the net and then lobbing his opponent with a deft pick-up. Molcan raced back and attempted the ‘tweener but strikes the net. It sets up three early break points and Djokovic only needs two as Molcan pushes a forehand wide.

Over on Philippe Chatrier, which is perhaps where Djokovic might have expected to be playing as the World No 1, Zverev has pulled a set back against Sebastian Baez as he looks to battle from 2-0 down.

Djokovic 2-1 Molcan*

15:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan gets the crowd excited as he picks up a Djokovic smash and looks for the baseline, but his shot just flies long. Djokovic rattles through the rest of the service game, conceding just one point so far, as Molcan goes wide on a return.

*Djokovic 1-1 Molcan

15:28 , Jamie Braidwood

Molcan is a left-handed player which poses a different question to Djokovic and the Slovakian gets into 30-0 on his serve as he eventually puts away a volley at the net. Djokovic looks quick to step inside the baseline as he picks on the Molcan forehand, but he is able to come away with the hold as he catches the line with an ace down the middle.

Djokovic 1-0 Molcan*

15:24 , Jamie Braidwood

A swift and emphatic opening hold from Djokovic, as he warms up on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Molcan is unable to keep his first two serves in play before Djokovic swats a forehand winner to move to 40-0. Another return drifts long from Molcan and Djokovic is up and running.

French Open – Alcaraz takes opening set

15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Blink and you would miss him. Carlos Alcaraz is already a set up, taking just 26 minutes to seal a 6-1 opener against Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Novak Djokovic is now making his way onto the court as the World No. 1 looks to continue his French Open title defence against Alex Molcan.

(Getty Images)

French Open

15:13 , Jamie Braidwood

For the second time in two days, a top four player in the men’s draw finds themselves two sets down on Philippe Chatrier. Alexander Zverev will look to repeat Stefanos Tsitsipas’ comeback against Lorenzo Musetti late last night and the German has made a good start, racing into an early break and 3-0 lead in the third set.

There’s still a long way to go.

(Getty Images)

French Open: Game, set and match!

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow, what a big win for Karolina Muchova against Maria Sakkari, and another big name ousted from the women’s draw! It’s a brilliant performance from the Czech against the No. 4 seed as she prevails to seal a 7-6, 7-6 win.

Novak Djokovic is up next on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

French Open

14:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Zverev, who is on the brink of losing the second set to Baez, would be scheduled to face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, in the top half of what is a tilted French Open draw.

Alcaraz is now underway in his match against compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The 19-year-old has a 2-0 record against Ramos-Vinolas, but both matches have included a tie-break.

French Open

14:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Sakkari has battled from another break down against Muchova and now leads 5-4 in the second set against the Czech. It’s turning out to be an epic for Sakkari, who reached the semi-finals here last year.

French Open

14:37 , Jamie Braidwood

There is an incredible scoreline developing on Philippe Chatrier as Alexander Zverev finds himself 6-2, 4-0 down to Sebastian Baez. The Argentine is a skilled clay-court player and the 21-year-old recently won his first tournemant in Estoril, but Zverev, who could get to World No. 1 this week, would not have expected to find himself in such a hole this early on.

French Open – Game, set and match!

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie is back on familiar ground. The British No. 1 has beaten Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the third round of the French Open for the third time, which also matches his best performance at the other three grand slams.

The next step is making it through to the second week. Norrie will try to do that against World No. 25 Karen Khachanov, who has needed four sets in each of his opening two wins.

(Getty Images)

French Open

14:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie has turned it around in the third set of his match against Jason Kubler and after two successive breaks of serve he now leads 4-3. The British No. 1 is two holds away from the third round.

Sakkari found herself a break down against Muchova but has now brought it back on serve at 2-2 in the second. Alexander Zverev is underway on Philippe Chatrier, but the No. 3 seed is already two breaks down to the Argentine Sebastian Baez.

French Open

13:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Interesting… Muchova has held her nerve in the tie-break against Maria Sakkari, producing a backhand winner to finally convert an eighth set point! The unseeded Czech leads.

Over on Court 6 Norrie is now two sets up against Kubler but the Australian qualifier has found an early break in the third set.

French Open – Game, set and match!

13:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Angelique Kerber marches on to keep her career grand slam hopes alive! She finally puts away the challenge of French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot to take a 6-, 7-6 (2) win on a tie-break. She will now face Sasnovich, the conquorer of Raducanu, in the third round.

Sakkari, meanwhile, has broken back as Muchova looked to serve out the opening set. It’s back on serve at Suzanne Lenglen.

French Open

12:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Karolina Muchova has raced into a 4-2 lead and early break in her second-round match against the No. 4 seed and last year’s French Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari.

On Chatrier, Jacquemot has the crowd behind her as she looks to force a deciding set against the former World No 1 Kerber while Norrie has been pegged back by Kubler and it is back on serve in the second.

French Open

12:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Elsewhere at Roland Garros, Cameron Norrie is a set and break up against Australian Jason Kubler as the British No 1 looks to reach the third round and propel himself towards the second week of a major.

Angelique Kerber is on her way to setting up a third-round meeting against Sasnovich as she leads the French qualifier Elsa Jacquemot on Philippe Chatrier.

Victoria Azarenka has advanced with a straight sets win over Andrea Petkovic, as has Felix Auger-Aliassime who after a tricky first round has sailed past Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

(Getty Images)

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Raducanu

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

That winner count from Sasnovich was quite incredible – 45 to Raducanu’s 17 across all three sets. She really came alive as she stepped up the aggression in the second set and the forehand cross-court was the source of multiple points throughout the match.

The 6-1 third set is a little skewed, however. It certainly did not feel as one-sided as the second set and Raducanu had a big chance to break Sasnovich at 1-1, passing up five break points in an epic 12-minute game.

Sasnovich had looked a little awkward and the momentum could have turned if Raducanu had got ahead. Instead, Sasnovich broke in the next game and closed it out from there.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 Raducanu – Game, set and match

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich wraps up the win with another winner, and that has been the story of the match. The Belarusian stepped up her game and played two brilliant sets after Raducanu edged the opener. There were winners flying everywhere and although Raducanu did not play poorly, on what is considered to be her weakest surface after all, she had few answers for what Sasnovich was producing.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 5-1 Raducanu – Sasnovich breaks

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Big challenge for Raducanu now. She gets going with a one-two punch and forehand winner but then goes wide as she looks to repeat the trick on the next point, and then Sasnovich disguises another sliced backhand drop-shot to move to 15-30. Sasnovich nets on a running forehand, but then puts the pressure back on as she whips a backhand return onto the line and follows it with a forehand winner.

It brings up break point, maybe match point too, but Raducanu goes long with the third shot of the rally. It could be huge.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 4-1 Raducanu*

12:07 , Jamie Braidwood

We’re back to second-set Sasnovich, with a forehand winner followed by two deft drop-shots to take a hold to love. There was little Raducanu could do about that.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 3-1 Raducanu – Sasnovich breaks

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich got the hold in the end but that last game did feel different. There were some nervy shots from Sasnovich and that could give Raducanu hope. Still, an important service game follows, and Raducanu launches into it with a winner to quickly move to 30-0.

Despite some good battling from Raducanu, Sasnovich hauls herself back to 30-30, before edging herself into the rally with some great depth and unleashing a backhand winner down the line from wide.

And that’s a poor error from Raducanu as she frames a forehand on break point. The momentum has swung again and Sasnovich leads in the decider.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 2-1 Raducanu*

11:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Is this the momentum turning? Sasnovich nets again with a backhand on the opening point of the third game before leaving a Raducanu forehand that drops onto the baseline to bring up 15-30. That was nervy.

Raducanu had a big chance on the Sasnovich second serve but nets on the backhand, as the Belarusian tries to steady herself. She does so with a forehand volley past Raducanu after stepping up the court.

Raducanu forces Sasnovich back with a deep backhand down the line, with the return drifting long to set up deuce. Sasnovich then chooses to play a strange drop shot which Raducanu puts away to force the miss, and that sets up break point.

And that was a chance! Sasnovich did not do enough as she stepped into court and it left a gap for Raducanu to make the pass on her forehand – but it drifts long.

Raducanu goes on the attack on the backhand side as Sasnovich nets, but a good first serve out wide is followed up by a forehand winner into the opposite corner to save break point.

A wayward forehand from Raducanu is followed by an excellent point from the British No 1, as she works the angles to get back to deuce. This is another epic.

Now, another chance. Sasnovich snatches at a backhand and pulls it wide. But Sasnovich pulls out a brilliant angle to force Raducanu off the court, and puts away the winner into the space.

It does not get her off the hook, as a Sasnovich forehand misfires wide. But the backhands once again open up the angles and Sasnovich puts away the winner down the line. This is a sensational game early in this deciding set.

Repeat: Sasnovich nets on deuce but pulls out the backhand winner. After saving five break points, Raducanu’s wayward forehand gives her the chance to hold, and she gets it after Raducanu drifts wide on the backhand.

Woah – a huge game early in the decider, at 12 minutes.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 1-1 Raducanu

11:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich finds the corner with a backhand return on Raducanu’s opening serve. It’s unsettling from Sasnovich, and Raducanu hits the bottom of the net as her opponent again steps up the pressure on the next rally.

She gets a break though, as Sasnovich misfires with a forehand on the Raducanu second serve. We’ve been so used to those finding the corners so far. Sasnovich almost creates a moment of panic as she recovers a smash, but Raducanu finds the volley to get back to 30-30.

The danger does not go away as Raducanu goes long to bring up an early break point chance, but she meets Sasnovich on the rally and lets out a sigh of relief as her opponent goes long.

Sasnovich then blinks as she goes back to the backhand drop shot but puts it into the net. Sasnovich then nets again on the backhand, and Raducanu is able to escape with an important hold.

Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 Raducanu*

11:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu moves around a Sasnovich second set to find the baseline with a forehand, before Sasnovich hits an awkward backhand wide to bring up 15-30.

A slight chance, but Sasnovich stays patient on the next rally before changing the direction with a forehand winner out wide.

A tired-looking forehand from Raducanu finds the net before a backhand from behind the baseline drifts long as Sasnovich takes the opening game.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 6-1 Raducanu – Sasnovich takes the second set

11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been the story of the second set. Sasnovich is playing lights out, confident tennis and switches onto a backhand drop shot to set up two set points. Raducanu has faced a barrage of winners on the forehand crosscourt, with 19 winners in the second set alone and on only four unforced errors, and the second set is wrapped up as Raducanu finds the net.

It’s a huge challenge now for Raducanu to change the momentum.

Sasnovich 3-6, 5-1 Raducanu*

11:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich finds a good time to deliver her first ace of the match to move to 40-0, before she puts away a forehand winner to quickly wrap up the hold of serve.

Raducanu now must hold to stay in the second set.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 4-1 Raducanu

11:22 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s hard for Raducanu to do anything about this, as Sasnovich steps into a serve to hit a clean winner down the line to quickly move to 0-30. Raducanu gets back to 30-30 as Sasnovich goes long, but the 28-year-old then fires a forehand into Raducanu’s feet to set up a third consecutive break point chance.

Raducanu looks to have steadied after saving it – but Sasnovich finds her latest winner past Raducanu, the 16th of the second set. Still, Raducanu is able to grind out the hold with a backhand volley and an error from Sasnovich.

The second set may be gone but she is on the board.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 4-0 Raducanu

11:18 , Jamie Braidwood

If it wasn’t already apparent, this is a really tricky test for Raducanu. The momentum is all going in Sasnovich’s direction. She quickly moves into a 30-0 with an angled volley. Raducanu doesn’t qive up on it as she hangs in the rally, forcing a couple of errors from Sasnovich, but she then responds to Raducanu’s depth by stepping into a backhand volley before she places another winner past Raducanu to move into a 4-0 lead.

Sasnovich 3-6, 3-0 Raducanu*

11:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich continues with another forehand winner across court before Raducanu’s second double fault of the match brings up 15-30 on her serve. Sasnovich drifts a backhand long, but she again goes to the drop shot before putting away the forehand volley across court for another winner.

Chance for a double break, but Raducanu finds the ace down the middle! She then hangs on to meet a driving forehand from Sasnovich, who pushes the backhand volley wide.

Raducanu then goes long on her forehand, which was a chance to take the hold, and Sasnovich again finds a beauty of a forehand winner across court, right into the corner, to bring up break point once again.

Brilliant from Raducanu to lean into the backhand down the line and steer the winner past Sasnovich. She might have to stop going to the Sasnovich forehand, though, as she again unloads a winner into the opposite corner.

She gets out of it, again, with great depth to the Sasnovich backhand. It’s turning into another lengthy game. An error on the Sasnovich forehand sets up game point but another excellent winner from Sasnovich, this time on the backhand, gets us back to deuce!

To her credit, Sasnovich takes the second break with a devilish backhand drop-shot. That was quite the game from Sasnovich, who replied impressively to Raducanu taking the opening set.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Sasnovich 3-6, 2-0 Raducanu*

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s almost like dropping the opening set has settled Sasnovich. Some strong serving helps her into a quick 30-0 lead, before she whips a forehand winner across Raducanu. An error from Raducanu seals the hold to love.

Sasnovich played well throughout the first set, only to find herself 3-6 down, but it feels like the momentum has turned. Another challenge for Raducnau to face, here.

*Sasnovich 3-6, 1-0 Raducanu -Sasnovich breaks

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant opening set there from Raducanu, with that second break of serve allowing her to serve first to start the second set. She soon finds herself under a bit of pressure, though, as her first double fault of the match brings up 15-30 and then a drop-shot winner from Sasnovich sets up an early break point opportunity.

And there it is. Sasnovich has been threatening this all match and as Raducanu leaves a return short, Sasnovich leaps into an unstoppable winner down the line on the forehand side.

Sasnovich 3-6 Raducanu – Raducanu breaks to take the opening set!

10:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich, now serving to stay in the set, picks a bad time to come up with the first double fault of the match on the opening point. A backhand from Sasnovich then drifts long to bring up 0-30, but Raducanu can’t find the winner down the line as she goes aggressive on the next point.

Another error from Sasnovich brings up two set points for Raducanu, who is really now starting to control these rallies. Sasnovich goes short on a drop shot and Raducanu takes a moment before putting away the backhand winner across court!

*Sasnovich 3-5 Raducanu

10:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich whips a forehand winner past Raducanu following a second serve to take the opening point of the eighth game, and then moves into a slice from Raducanu to put another forehand winner across court.

At 0-30, Raducanu jumps into a forehand winner down the line, and Sasnovich goes long with a backhand on her second serve, which seemed to spring up on her opponent. A first ace of the match from Raducanu gets her out of the hole, and then despite Sasnovich catching the line with a lucky return, Raducanu resets and forces Sasnovich into an error on her forehand.

Excellent hold!

Sasnovich 3-4 Raducanu*

10:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich quickly moves to 30-0 with a big forehand out wide, which Raducanu was able to pick up but Sasnovich then put away into the open space. Raducanu then drifts a backhand wide before she nets as she looks to attack a second serve down the line.

So a hold to love for Sasnovich but so far, so good for Raducanu.

Sasnovich 2-4 Raducanu*

10:43 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu marches into a 30-15 lead on her serve after a couple of well-placed backhands down the line, but Sasnovich hits back as she first catches the line to bring up 30-30 before finding an aggressive forehand winner across court to bring up a break-back chance. Raducanu faces some pressure on a second serve and goes for the forehand of Sasnovich, but an error from the 28-year-old sees Raducanu escape to deuce.

Sasnovich nets under little pressure and then goes long, as Raducanu emerges with another good hold on her serve.

Sasnovich 2-3 Raducanu* – Raducanu breaks

10:37 , Jamie Braidwood

After that epic game Raducanu looks to quicken things up but clips the net on a forehand return, before Sasnovich plays an excellent drop shot which Raducanu can’t reach. A second serve from Sasnovich offers Raducanu the chance to step into the backhand down the line, before she finds a lovely angle for the backhand cross-court winner that clips the line.

30-30, the first look at a Sasnovich game, and a brilliant winner out wide on the backhand sets up break point! Great hitting from Raducanu, matching the power of Sasnovich. And that is excellent! Sasnovich knew what was coming on the second serve as Raducanu attacks. She hangs in, but Raducanu sees the chance on her forehand side and unleashes on a winner down the line for the break!

That was a brilliant 15 minutes from Raducanu, first to save the break and then to edge ahead on the Sasnovich serve.

*Sasnovich 2-2 Raducanu

10:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich brings Raducanu into the net with a drop shot before playing a lifted lob shot to take the opening point on Raducanu’s serve. Excellent response from Raducanu though, with a first serve out wide and then she steps in to hit a winner to the opposite corner.

Raducanu gets a break off the net cord as Sasnovich goes long, but then sees a forehand clip off the net and fall on her side after the longest rally of the match so far. Sasnovich was able to stay in that despite a series of attacking forehands into the corner.

It brings up 30-30 but Raducanu finds a tricky second serve which Sasnovich nets. She then has a clear chance to take the hold after Sasnovich hits a poor drop shot, but the backhand into the open court goes long!

Deuce quickly becomes break point Sasnovich – but Raducanu finds an excellent first serve out wide. Sasnovich then attacks on the next return down the line – but Raducanu hangs on as she switches play with a backhand down the line.

And then another good switch from Raducanu, as she feints on a backhand to play a drop shot after a lengthy rally. But Sasnovich steps into a short ball from Raducanu and unloads on a forehand cross court winner. On we go!

Raducanu had a chance on game point following another good serve out wide, but two consecutive misses on the forehand side from Sasnovich earns Raducanu the hold! That was tough. An 11-minute hold. Sasnovich is posing a lot of questions but Raducanu is so far dealing with the power.

Sasnovich 2-1 Raducanu*

10:19 , Jamie Braidwood

The rhythm of the match is pretty clear already and will be a contest between Sasnovich’s power and spin and Raducanu’s movement and ability to step in and find the angles. A drop shot from Sasnovich after forcing Raducanu back behind the baseline brings up 30-0 but a winner from Raducanu and then a drop shot into the net takes it back to 40-30.

Sasnovich takes the hold with a forehand winner out wide.

*Sasnovich 1-1 Raducanu

10:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Strong start from Raducanu with an excellent serve down the middle. Sasnovich then works her way into the second point with an impressive angled backhand that sends Raducanu scrambling.

Another tricky backhand from Sasnovich is this time matched by Raducanu, as Sasnovich eventually drifts wide. Raducanu then faces her first pressure point on her second serve, which Sasnovich attacks, but Raducanu shows good foot-work to stay in the point and comes out on top.

Sasnovich is hitting well, though, as shown by a backhand winner cross-court. That backhand attacks another second serve from Raducanu but the 19-year-old hangs on and as Sasnovich goes wide, she lets out a scream to meet her first hold of serve.

Sasnovich 1-0 Raducanu*

10:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu drops the first couple of points on her backhand side, first going wide and then into the net, as Sasnovich opens the match on her serve. Raducanu replies with a forehand deep to the baseline which Sasnovich can’t return, before Raducanu drifts a backhand long. Sasnovich then finds a good serve down the middle and that seals a comfortable opening hold.

French Open

10:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Sasnovich won the toss and elected to serve first as the warm-ups get underway. Court Suzanne Lenglen has yet to fill up in what is the opening match of the day but it looks to be much warmer than yesterday at Roland Garros.

French Open

10:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu was a set and a break down in her opening match against the 17-year-old debutant Linda Noskova but battled from behind to claim an important three-set victory. It was something Raducanu did not have to face during her US Open triumph as in all seven matches in the main draw she raced ahead into early leads and built on that momentum.

Both Raducanu and Sasnovich are now making their way out onto the court and the second-round match will get underway shortly.

French Open

09:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Should Emma Raducanu advance today, it could set up a third-round clash with the former World No 1 Angelique Kerber, who will open play on Philippe Chatrier this morning against French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Kerber is once again attempting to complete a career grand slam. Having won at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open, lifting the title in Roland Garros would complete the set.

The German had to battle to win her opening match, however, and saved two match points on her way to defeating Magdalena Frech in the opening round.

French Open: Coming up today

09:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu will kick off a busy second round of action at Roland Garros and although her match should be wrapped up by lunch time, there will be plenty more to come.

Cameron Norrie is desperate to go on a run at a grand slam and has the chance to take advantage of a good draw as the British No 1 takes on Australian qualifier Jason Kubler, in a match that should start at around midday.

Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic should dominate the afternoon session, as they face Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Alex Molcan respectively, while Alexander Zverev and Maria Sakkari are other top seeds in action.

The night session is highlighted by Rafael Nadal and the 13-time champion’s match against France’s Corentin Moutet. You would imagine that Nadal’s match will not finish as late as Tsitsipas’s last night.

French Open: Yesterday at Roland Garros

09:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Undoubtedly the story of the day in Roland Garros on Wednesday was the warrior Jo-Wilfried Tsonga going out on his sword in a dramatic and emotional defeat to the No. 8 seed Casper Ruud.

Tsonga, who was playing in his final tournament before retiring after an 18-year career in the sport, played all the hits as he brought down the curtain on a memorable career in style, but he was ultimately hampered by a shoulder injury as he attempted to force a fifth set.

There was one notable shock elsewhere, but even that was a stretch as the highly rated Holger Rune knocked out the 15th seed Dennis Shapovalov, but Daniil Medvedev, Paula Badosa, Simona Halep and Aryna Sabalenka all advanced.

They were joined by Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to fight from two sets down to defeat the 20-year-old Italian Lorenzo Mussetti in a match that did not finish until after midnight in Paris.

France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga waved au revoir (Michel Euler/AP) (AP)

Raducanu vs Sasnovich: Last time out

09:25 , Jamie Braidwood

Raducanu and today’s opponent Sasnovich have met once before, at last season’s delayed Indian Wells tournament. Raducanu arrived on the back of her US Open triumph but Sasnovich won 6-2, 6-4 what was the Briton’s first match since that remarkable victory at Flushing Meadows.

(Getty Images)

Raducanu on Wimbledon ranking points: ‘I’m here to play tennis’

09:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu has said she will play Wimbledon this summer despite the tournament carrying no ranking points following the All England Club’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

“I know that it was a really tough decision,” Raducanu said. “But for me, I personally will play whatever. I have a lot of points coming off from Wimbledon. But for me it doesn’t really matter whatever the situation is, I am here to play and I will play. If that means I cannot defend my points then so be it. But I just enjoy competing.”

The upcoming Championships and the move from the professional tours to strip ranking points from the tournament has been the talk of Roland Garros this week. Raducanu reached the fourth round on her breakthrough appearance at Wimbledon last summer and as it stands she will not be able to defend the second highest points on her ranking card.

“I would have loved the opportunity to defend points that are coming off. But I am just focused on what I am here to do. I am here to play tennis. You know I don’t want to get involved because it is not my place at all. I am sure that there have been many discussions and it wasn’t an easy decision at all. I think that I am really again still looking forward to playing at the championships in front of a home crowd.”

Raducanu reveals gym work in bid to keep up with French Open heavyweights

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Raducanu has turned to pumping iron in a bid to keep up with the heavyweights at Roland Garros.

British number one Raducanu knows she needs to improve on her physicality having picked up a series of injury niggles since her memorable US Open triumph eight months ago.

The 19-year-old also knows she no longer has the element of surprise that helped carry her to success at Flushing Meadows.

So Raducanu has embarked on a new fitness regime, which already seems to be paying off at the French Open after she outlasted Czech teenager Linda Noskova over three sets in the first round on Monday.

Raducanu, who faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Wednesday, said: “I think that it is definitely improving. One thing that I have been doing in the lead-up for this week and the whole of last week, I was doing a lot in the gym.

“A lot before practice, after practice, just keeping all the muscles fired up. It’s something I probably haven’t really done before, train through tournaments.

“Yeah, I am pretty pleased with how I was out there physically, and I feel really good, to be honest.

How to watch the French Open online and on TV

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

You can catch live action from Roland Garros on Eurosport 1 – Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521. Coverage starts from 10.30am, with Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522) from 11am.

You can live stream the action on Discovery+, a subscription is £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually on Sky, Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku and Vodafone. With the app available on the following devices: LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

French Open order of play on day four

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

(All courts start at 10am BST unless stated)

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starts at 11am

Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez

Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu

Not before 7:45pm

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova

Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan

Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet

Court Simonne-Mathieu

John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere

Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry

Court 6

Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann

Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler

Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini

The full schedule is available here.

Good morning

08:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello, good morning and welcome to live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.

The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”