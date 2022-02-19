French model agent pal of Jeffrey Epstein found hanged in prison cell

The French model agent who was charged with securing girls and young women for billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in a Paris prison cell, according to reports.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 74, was found hanged in his cell at La Sante where he had been remanded in custody since December 2020, awaiting trial on sexual assault and rape. He was also being investigated for trafficking minors, including girls as young as 12 years old, according to French news reports.

Brunel, who ran Karin Models in Paris, and later formed MC2 Model Management with Epstein, went into hiding after Epstein’s own suicide in a Manhattan lockup in August, 2019. French police arrested Brunel in December, 2020.

Brunel, who worked as a model agent in Paris since the late 1970s, was introduced to Epstein by his former gal pal, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking last year.

French prison authorities told Le Parisien that “no breach” in security at the prison had occurred, and an investigation into the cause of death had been opened.