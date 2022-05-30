French Journalist Killed In Ukraine – The Hamden Journal

A French journalist has been killed while reporting from Ukraine, the French President Emmanuel Macron has said. Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff died while attempting to escape Russian bombs, Macron tweeted this afternoon in Europe.

“Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded,” tweeted Macron.

“I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences. To those who carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations, I would like to reiterate France’s unconditional support.”

According to AFP News, Leclerc-Imhoff was working for the BFM television news channel. He was reported to be 32 years old and on his second Ukraine reporting trip since the war began on February 24.

He was near the city of Severodonetsk, in the east of Ukraine, where Russian troops have been advancing in recent weeks, according to statements from the French and Ukrainian foreign ministries reported by AFP.

The war in Ukraine is now into its fourth month, with thousands of civilians killed by invading Russian forces. At least 14 journalists have died covering the invasion, including U.S. filmmaker Brent Renaud.