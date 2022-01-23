PARIS – French couturier Manfred Thierry Mugler has died, according to his official Instagram account.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” said a message on the @manfredthierrymugler account, accompanied by a black square.

No further details were immediately available. Mugler was secretive about his age, but his Wikipedia entry states that he was 73.

The designer is the subject of an ongoing retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, which opened in September with a party attended by Cardi B. “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” is the first major exhibition in the French capital dedicated to the designer, who helped define ’80s power dressing, launched the phenomenon of celebrities-as-models, and introduced a new fragrance category with Angel.

