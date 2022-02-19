French Communist Fabien Roussel vows to abolish homework

Students of the world unite.

A communist candidate in France’s upcoming presidential elections has vowed to do away with homework nationwide.

Fabien Roussel — who has about 4% support among voters in the April election — made the promise Friday.

“You will be free!” Roussel says to an assembled crowd in French, according to a translation from Business Insider. “You’ll be able to play sports, you’ll be able to go to the theater, you can go see your friends, you can see your parents.”

The candidate tweeted a video of his promise, which particularly appeared to delight younger audience members in attendance.

Roussel previously told French public radio that the issue was one of “social equality” and because “some are in large families or do not have parents who can help them”

Roussel isn’t the only French politician who like the idea. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is also on board, saying out of school work can exacerbate social inequality.